Australia coach McDonald out with COVID-19 for start of Sri Lanka tour

New head coach Andrew McDonald will miss the start of Australia’s cricket tour to Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19.

McDonald had the job on an interim basis for a tour of Pakistan in March but this will be his first series since being appointed full-time to the role.

McDonald will remain in isolation for seven days while Australia’s players prepare for the limited-overs section of the tour which starts with a Twenty20 international in Colombo on next Tuesday.

The tour, featuring three T20s, five one-day internationals and two Test matches, is going ahead despite political and economic turmoil in Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday said assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will manage the T20 squad before McDonald arrives in Sri Lanka following his isolation in Melbourne.