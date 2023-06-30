MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian cricket legend Allan Border reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

The 68-year-old has gone public seven years after being diagnosed with the illness and said he and a doctor friend both agreed it would be “a miracle” if he makes 80.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 19:51 IST , Paris, France - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Border said he had been happy to keep the news to himself over the past seven years but a friend had told him last week many of his close associates had noticed his shaking.
Border said he had been happy to keep the news to himself over the past seven years but a friend had told him last week many of his close associates had noticed his shaking. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Border said he had been happy to keep the news to himself over the past seven years but a friend had told him last week many of his close associates had noticed his shaking. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former captain Allan Border revealed on Friday he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, the latest blow to befall former Australian cricketing legends in the past three years.

The 68-year-old has gone public seven years after being diagnosed with the illness and said he and a doctor friend both agreed it would be “a miracle” if he makes 80.

“No way am I going to get another 100, that’s for sure,” Border told Newscorp.

“I’ll just slip slowly into the west.”

Border had told only one person of his diagnosis: former team-mate Dean Jones, who died of a heart attack in 2020.

Jones was the precursor of a terrible time for Australian cricket.

Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh and spin king Shane Warne died within days of each other in March 2022, both from heart attacks.

ALSO READ: The Ashes 2023: Lyon out of second Ashes test with calf strain

Two months later Andrew Symonds -- a member of two World Cup-winning sides -- was killed in a car crash.

Border, who spoke at Warne’s memorial service, said he had been happy to keep the news to himself over the past seven years but a friend had told him last week many of his close associates had noticed his shaking.

“I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing,” he said.

“Whether people care you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice.”

Border, though, showing the same rugged determination that he had as skipper -- yielding the 1987 World Cup and an Ashes series win over England in 1989 -- said he was in a better place than many other people.

“I get the feeling I’m a hell of a lot better off than most,” said Border, who scored 27 centuries and 63 half-centuries in 156 Tests.

“At the moment I’m not scared, not about the immediate future anyway.

“I’m 68. If I make 80, that’ll be a miracle.

“I’ve got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that’ll be a miracle, and he said, ‘That will be a miracle.’”

Related stories

Related Topics

Allan Border /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian cricket legend Allan Border reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eastbourne International: Keys beats Gauff, faces Kasatkina in final
    AP
  4. Serie A: Juventus confirms the departure of Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Shahrukh Khan relishes role as bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australian cricket legend Allan Border reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
    AFP
  2. TNPL: Shahrukh Khan relishes role as bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. The Ashes 2023: Lyon out of second Ashes test with calf strain
    PTI
  4. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Tongue traps Warner LBW; Australia’s lead rises above 150
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI: Brathwaite to lead as West Indies announces squad for preparatory camp ahead of India Tests
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian cricket legend Allan Border reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Eastbourne International: Keys beats Gauff, faces Kasatkina in final
    AP
  4. Serie A: Juventus confirms the departure of Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Shahrukh Khan relishes role as bowler for Lyca Kovai Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment