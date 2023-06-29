MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Ashes 2023: Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting play at Lord’s

The protesters ran onto the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield on Wednesday, before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who dropped the protestor to the ground outside the boundary rope.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 20:33 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jonny Bairstow of England removes a “Just Stop Oil” pitch invader during Day One of the 2nd Ashes Test.
Jonny Bairstow of England removes a “Just Stop Oil” pitch invader during Day One of the 2nd Ashes Test. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER
Three Just Stop Oil protesters were charged with aggravated trespass after they interrupted day one of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Lord’s, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Protesters ran onto the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield on Wednesday, before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who dropped the protestor to the ground outside the boundary rope.

Play was halted for about five minutes while ground staff cleared the powder. The police arrested the three protesters and took them into custody.

READ MORE | Steve Smith scores 32nd Test hundred, 12th in Ashes

“We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts,” Metropolitan Police Service Superintendent Gerry Parker said.

The three who were charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 31.

Just Stop Oil protesters had also blocked the England team bus ahead of its Test match against Ireland earlier this month. They disrupted the World Snooker Championship and the Premiership Rugby final in recent months.

