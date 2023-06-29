MagazineBuy Print

Steve Smith scores 32nd Test hundred, 12th in Ashes

Australia’s Steve Smith scored a hundred against England during the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in London on Thursday.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 16:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Steve Smith of Australia celebrates his century during Day Two Ashes’ 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Steve Smith of Australia celebrates his century during Day Two Ashes’ 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Steve Smith of Australia celebrates his century during Day Two Ashes’ 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Steve Smith scored a hundred against England during the second Ashes Test on Thursday at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Smith got to his 32nd Test century on the 92nd over off James Anderson. He also equalled the record of Steve Waugh for most centuries for Australia in Tests.

AS IT HAPPENED | ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA, LORD’S ASHES TEST, DAY 2

Smith also goes level with Jack Hobbs for the second-most hundreds in Ashes (12), Don Bradman leads the list with 19 tons.

This was the eighth hundred for the 34-year-old in England, second most after Bradman in the country (11).

The right-hander was also the fastest to hit 32 Test hundreds. The previous best was Ricky Ponting, who achieved the feat after 176 innings. 

Earlier on day 1, Smith became the second fastest to reach the 9,000 Test runs mark. The former Australia skipper reached the feat in 174 innings, next only to Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara, who did it in 172 innings. However, Smith is the fastest in terms of matches taken (99) to reach the achievement.

Steven Smith /

Australia /

Ashes /

England /

Steve Waugh

