England vs Australia, Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Broad dismisses Carey early; AUS 351/6 vs ENG

- June 29, 2023 15:44AUS 351/6 in 84.5 overs
Broad starts with a couple of gifts for Carey. On the pads and full and the Aussie clips both of it away for boundaries.
Broad corrects his line and length and beats Carey’s inside edge it hits him on the pads. The umpire doesn’t give it out and England reviews and it is all red. CAREY IS GONE
- June 29, 2023 15:342nd Day Begins
Steve Smith will look to carry on from Day 1. He was steady presence while Labuschagne and Head took on the bowlers.
Alex Carey is there to provide him with the required support.
Anderson with the first over and Smith leaves the first ball, which was on the fifth stump.
Australia opener David Warner took another decisive step towards securing his dream Test exit early next year with a battling 66 against England in the opening innings of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
The Sydneysider announced this month that he would like to bring down the curtain on his Test career in his hometown Test against Pakistan but knew he would need runs in England to make sure he was still in the team come January.READ MORE
- June 29, 2023 14:54Day 1 Highlights
- June 29, 2023 14:43Day 1 Recap
Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Australia to 339 for five as England wasted favourable bowling conditions on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Wednesday.
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss under grey skies and floodlights at the home of cricket, sending Australia into bat with high hopes of taking early wickets in his team’s bid to level the series.
But David Warner and Usman Khawaja rode their luck to share a gritty opening partnership of 73 and although Josh Tongue removed them both, Marnus Labuschagne made 47 and Travis Head a rapid 77 to put Australia in a commanding position.READ MORE
