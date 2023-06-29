MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Watch: England cricketer Bairstow carries climate activist off Lord’s pitch

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carries off a protester at Lord’s cricket ground as climate activists briefly interrupt play on the first day of the second Ashes Test, in amateur images filmed from the crowd. 

Published : Jun 29, 2023 12:35 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP

The first morning of the second Ashes test at Lord’s was interrupted when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield, before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

After the first over on Wednesday bowled by England’s James Anderson to Australia batsman David Warner, the men emerged from the stands and moved towards the square, releasing the powder before being tackled by security staff and players.

Bairstow picked up one of the men and carried him off the field before dropping him to the ground outside the boundary markers.

Ground staff cleared the powder and play resumed after a delay of around five minutes.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

Related Topics

Jonny Bairstow /

Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Rana scores quickfire fifty as North amass 445; East fold for 122 after Parag wicket; Lunch on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch: England cricketer Bairstow carries climate activist off Lord’s pitch
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster
    AP
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Day 3: IND 33-28 IRN; India wins low-scoring thriller against Iran; Korea vs Taipei underway
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Live Commentary: India remains unbeaten with close win over Iran
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Watch: England cricketer Bairstow carries climate activist off Lord’s pitch
    AFP
  2. Watch: Tejaswin Shankar’s heartwarming story of how his competitors helped him win decathlon gold at the Interstate Athletics Meet
    Team Sportstar
  3. Watch: Sunil Chhetri: India conceded the goal, not Anwar | India 1-1 Kuwait - SAFF Championship 2023
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Watch: Koulibaly begins Chelsea exodus to Saudi Pro League
    AFP
  5. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Schedule announced; venues, conditions, takeaways - ANALYSIS
    Amol Karhadkar, Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Rana scores quickfire fifty as North amass 445; East fold for 122 after Parag wicket; Lunch on Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch: England cricketer Bairstow carries climate activist off Lord’s pitch
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster
    AP
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Day 3: IND 33-28 IRN; India wins low-scoring thriller against Iran; Korea vs Taipei underway
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Live Commentary: India remains unbeaten with close win over Iran
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment