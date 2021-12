Australia reveals playing eleven for Ashes opener

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins on Sunday revealed the playing eleven for the men's Ashes opener which starts on December 8 in Perth.

The announcement came at the official launch of the Test series.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow...