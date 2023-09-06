Australia announces World Cup 2023 squad: Sangha, Ellis miss out

Young legspinner Tanveer Sangha has missed out on a place in Australia’s provisional 15-man World Cup squad after impressing on his international debut in South Africa.
Named in a broader squad for the South Africa tour, Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie, the team confirmed on Wednesday.
Sangha took five wickets across his first two T20I’s during Australia’s 3-0 sweep of the Proteas but selectors have opted to take only two specialist spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.
Fast bowling captain Pat Cummins, batsman Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were all included despite still recovering from injuries.
The final 15-man squad will be confirmed to the International Cricket Council by Sept. 28 ahead of the World Cup starting in India in October.
Australia, who will bid for a record-extending sixth 50-over world championship, start a five-match ODI series against South Africa on Thursday.
Australia squad:
