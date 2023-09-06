MagazineBuy Print

Australia announces World Cup 2023 squad: Sangha, Ellis miss out

Fast bowling Australian captain Pat Cummins, batter Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were all included despite still recovering from injuries.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 07:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Pat Cummins was named captain of the World Cup 2023 squad. (File Photo)
Australia's Pat Cummins was named captain of the World Cup 2023 squad. (File Photo)
Australia’s Pat Cummins was named captain of the World Cup 2023 squad. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Young legspinner Tanveer Sangha has missed out on a place in Australia’s provisional 15-man World Cup squad after impressing on his international debut in South Africa.

Named in a broader squad for the South Africa tour, Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Sangha took five wickets across his first two T20I’s during Australia’s 3-0 sweep of the Proteas but selectors have opted to take only two specialist spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

READ | South Africa announces squad for World Cup 2023, Bavuma named skipper

Fast bowling captain Pat Cummins, batsman Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were all included despite still recovering from injuries.

The final 15-man squad will be confirmed to the International Cricket Council by Sept. 28 ahead of the World Cup starting in India in October.

Australia, who will bid for a record-extending sixth 50-over world championship, start a five-match ODI series against South Africa on Thursday.

Australia squad:
Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

