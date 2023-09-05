MagazineBuy Print

South Africa announces squad for World Cup 2023, Bavuma named skipper

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa, and the selectors have included right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 15:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in the 2023 World Cup.
Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa has included spinner Keshav Maharaj and seamer Sisanda Magala in its World Cup squad after the pair overcame fitness concerns, while wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock announced he would retire from the format after the tournament.

Coach Rob Walter has included only seven players with past World Cup experience as South Africa seeks to lift a trophy that has eluded them in oftentimes bizarre circumstances since they made their debut in 1992.

The squad will be captained by batsman Temba Bavuma, with Maharaj overcoming a ruptured Achilles. He played for the first time since March in South Africa’s five-wicket Twenty20 International loss to Australia on Sunday.

Magala had been laid low by a knee injury and missed that series, but his clever change of pace and guile with the ball will be an asset on Indian wickets.

Experienced all-rounder Wayne Parnell is a notable absentee but has been struggling with a shoulder injury, while young batters Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs have not been selected.

India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut

South Africa goes into the tournament with two frontline spinners in Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, though batter Aiden Markram is a more than useful third option.

“It’s great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup—you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time,” Walter said.

“Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India.”

The team begins its campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7.

South Africa World Cup 2023 Squad
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. 

Related Topics

Temba Bavuma /

South Africa /

ODI World Cup /

2023 World Cup

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

