VIDEO - Vikram Rathour on Ishan vs Rahul selection conundrum: It’s a good problem to have

Batting coach Vikram Rathour sheds light on India’s wicketkeeper slot, performance so far in the Asia Cup, the win against Nepal and more.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 11:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Batting coach Rathour said it is a good sign for India to have two very good batters in Kishan and KL Rahul to choose from for the middle-order slot.

“Ishan played really well against Pakistan. KL Rahul has done well for the team in the last two years. It is a good problem to have…we have two very good players to choose from.

“It is better to have such players to select from rather than having two struggling batsmen,” said Rathour.

Rathour said India needed to consider conditions while deciding to include either four specialist bowlers or three outright bowlers and one bowling all-rounder in the playing 11.

“Shardul does give depth (in batting), and he bowls as well. Shami is a better bowler but our batting will be compromised a bit (if he gets picked). But there will be some matches where we need to go with an out-and-out pace line-up “When we play on a pitch where we need an extra spinner that option is also available in Axar (Patel). So, it is good that we have a team that can play against all comers,” Rathour signed off.

-PTI

