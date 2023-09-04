MagazineBuy Print

After making rude gestures, Gambhir says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

A video circulating on social media shows Gambhir making the obscene gesture at the crowd during India’s high-octane tournament opener against their arch foes, which was abandoned owing to incessant rain.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 22:44 IST , Pallekele - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Gautam Gambhir speaks at an event.
FILE PHOTO: Gautam Gambhir speaks at an event. | Photo Credit: ANI/Amit Sharma
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gautam Gambhir speaks at an event. | Photo Credit: ANI/Amit Sharma

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who showed his middle finger to spectators during an Asia Cup match against Pakistan, has said it was a riposte to “anti-India slogans” from a section of the crowd.

A video circulating on social media shows Gambhir making the obscene gesture at the crowd during India’s high-octane tournament opener against their arch foes, which was abandoned owing to incessant rain.

“When you come to watch sport, don’t indulge in political sloganeering. If you are shouting anti-India and Kashmir slogans, you can’t expect me to keep quiet. Social media never gives you the full picture,” Gambhir told mediapersons.

READ: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson confirmed in Kiwis’ 15-member ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad

A section of the media reported that chants of “Kohli, Kohli” were heard when Gambhir was walking back to the broadcasting area from the ground in Pallekele during the rain interruption.

However, Gambhir made it clear that his reaction had nothing to do with chants of “Kohli, Kohli”.

“Whatever is shown on social media, there is no truth to it. People show what they want to show on social media. What actually happened was there were anti-India slogans being chanted.

“There were slogans about Kashmir also. So there will obviously be a reaction, one way or the other.” Gambhir is part of the commentary team for the continental tournament.

