New Zealand captain Kane Williamson confirmed in Kiwis’ 15-member ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been included in the Kiwis’ 15-member ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup squad, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

Williamson injured his knee in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022-23 season but has made sufficient progress in his recovery to be named in the World Cup squad. However, he may not be fit enough to play the very first match of the tournament against England.

“Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him,” head coach Gary Stead said.

“He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.”

“At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term.”

“As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.”