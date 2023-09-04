MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson confirmed in Kiwis’ 15-member ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad

Williamson injured his knee in the IPL 2022-23 season but has made sufficient progress in his recovery to be named in the World Cup squad. However, he might not feature in the first match against England.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 21:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand player Kane Williamson in action during his rehabilitation from injury during nets ahead of the 1st T20 I between England and New Zealand at Seat Unique Riverside on August 29, 2023, in Chester-le-Street, England.
New Zealand player Kane Williamson in action during his rehabilitation from injury during nets ahead of the 1st T20 I between England and New Zealand at Seat Unique Riverside on August 29, 2023, in Chester-le-Street, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Zealand player Kane Williamson in action during his rehabilitation from injury during nets ahead of the 1st T20 I between England and New Zealand at Seat Unique Riverside on August 29, 2023, in Chester-le-Street, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been included in the Kiwis’ 15-member ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup squad, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

Williamson injured his knee in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022-23 season but has made sufficient progress in his recovery to be named in the World Cup squad. However, he may not be fit enough to play the very first match of the tournament against England.

“Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him,” head coach Gary Stead said.

“He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.”

“At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term.”

“As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.”

Related Topics

Kane Williamson /

New Zealand /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
