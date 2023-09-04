MagazineBuy Print

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan blessed with son named Angad

Bumrah left the Indian team and flew back home in the middle of their Asia Cup campaign to be with his partner and usher in the birth of his first-born.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 21:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah
Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah | Photo Credit: Instagram/Jasprit Bumrah
infoIcon

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah | Photo Credit: Instagram/Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wife and broadcaster announced the birth of his son Angad.

Bumrah left the Indian team and flew back home in the middle of their Asia Cup campaign to be with his partner and usher in the birth of his first-born.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it,” Bumrah wrote in a post on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in 2021, in a private affair in Goa.

Teammate and commentator Dinesh Karthik led the messages of congratulations to the new parents.

“Many congratulations for the baby boy, Angad! Now mastering the Yorker won’t be enough, gotta be a master of diaper changes too,” he posted on Instagram.

Bumrah will return to the Indian squad and be available for selection from the Super 4 stage onwards.

