India’s Asian Games squash medallists walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Asian Games 2023 medallists Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Abhay Singh walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Delhi.

The Indian squash members were seen wearing Gauri and Nainika’s collection.

The squash team had a very successful stint at the Hangzhou Asiad in China where they bagged two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in total.

Abhay, the only male squash member walking the ramp, told ANI, ““It is an honour to represent our country in our sports, we had a good outing (Asian Games), coming back with medals, that’s a huge matter of pride. This is a bit different to what we usually do. It’s a first time for a lot of us, so it was pretty exciting to be out there. The crowd knows a little more about squash now and squash players, so that’s a bit exciting.”

This was India’s best Asian Games with a record-breaking 107 medals- 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze- bettering the medal tally at Jakarta in 2018.