New Zealand skipper Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener

New Zealand captain cn is not making promises but is holding out hope of being fit for the Black Caps’ entire World Cup campaign in India as he makes progress with his injured knee.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 11:47 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson.
New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not making promises but is holding out hope of being fit for the Black Caps’ entire World Cup campaign in India as he makes progress with his injured knee.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the team’s top batter will be part of the squad for the 50-overs tournament in India starting in October, some six months after he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Indian Premier League in early April.

FOLLOW | India Squad Announcement World Cup 2023 Live Updates

Back near 100% in terms of his batting movement in the nets at training, Williamson said the next three weeks would decide whether he would be fit for New Zealand’s opener against England, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

“That would be great but all the way along it truly has been just managing things day-to-day, following the programme as closely as I can and hoping that could be a possibility,” the 33-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’ll certainly know more in the next three weeks.”

Williamson said he was still some way off being able to run at full tilt but was making good progress.

“Currently I’m getting through those sessions reasonably well. Then it’s a little bit more change of direction,” he said.

“There’s still some time left to keep taking some steps forward.”

Williamson will likely have no choice but to go into the tournament without any match practice but shrugged off the challenge.

The knee injury follows an elbow problem that dogged the New Zealand skipper for more than a year and continues to be managed.

“The elbow’s feeling good, thank you for asking,” Williamson said with a wry smile.

“Working through injuries is a little bit of a part of the job. So trying to do it well and be ready for whatever’s next and possible is the goal.” 

Related Topics

Kane Williamson /

New Zealand /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

