India World Cup Squad Announced 2023 Live Updates: KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur included; Samson misses out

India ODI World Cup Squad 2023 Announcement: Get the Live Updates, full squad details as Rohit Sharma and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to reveal the Indian ODI squad for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Updated : Sep 05, 2023 13:48 IST

Team Sportstar
The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma lines up for the national anthem.
The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma lines up for the national anthem.
The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma lines up for the national anthem.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the India World Cup 2023 squad announcement as Rohit Sharma along with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will unveil the final squad. Stay tuned as we get you all the Live Updates.

  • September 05, 2023 13:46
    India’s 15-member squad for World Cup

    Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

  • September 05, 2023 13:45
    India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut

    India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut

    Under ICC regulations squads must be finalised prior to September 28, with India’s first game at this year’s World Cup coming against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

  • September 05, 2023 13:44
    Talking Points

    India pick seven batters, four bowlers and four all-rounders for ODI World Cup.

    Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan named in India’s 15-man squad for ODI World Cup.


  • September 05, 2023 13:43
    Rohit Sharma on the Indian squad

    “It’s tough on the guys who were left out and I know how it feels. But we have picked the best 15 who will do the job for us.”

  • September 05, 2023 13:38
    Samson, Tilak and Prasidh out

    India has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The selection panel has left out Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who were part of the Asia Cup.

  • September 05, 2023 13:32
    India Squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

    Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav

  • September 05, 2023 13:30
    Who will be in India’s World Cup squad?

    India picked a 17-member squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and two will be left out, provided there aren’t any surprises.

  • September 05, 2023 13:28
    Direct qualifiers for men’s ICC World Cup 2023

    New Zealand, England, India (host), Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa

  • September 05, 2023 13:26
    ICC ODI WORLD CUP 2023 FULL SCHEDULE

    ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings 

    ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: India will meet Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad while England faces New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 5.

  • September 05, 2023 13:25
    India ODI World Cup 2023 revised schedule

    India ODI World Cup 2023 revised schedule: IND vs PAK on October 14; full fixtures, match date, venues

    India ODI World Cup schedule: India will face archrival Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • September 05, 2023 13:22
    Who will announce the India squad?

    India skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad at 1:30 PM. The Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup and has qualified for the Super Four stage.

  • September 05, 2023 13:20
    The final date

    The Indian squad for the World Cup will be out in another 10 minutes, and according to ICC rules, the BCCI has the option for a final change of player in case of emergency, but it has to be done before September 28.

  • September 05, 2023 13:13
    Team announcement soon

    We are just 15 minutes away from getting to know who all have made it to the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. The focus largely remains on KL Rahul’s fitness and with an in-form Ishan Kishan, this is spicing up nicely.

  • September 05, 2023 13:03
    The countdown starts

    The World Cup will be played across 10 venues, and there will be 48 matches. India kicks off its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

  • September 05, 2023 12:30
    India Probable 15-member squad

    Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel

  • September 05, 2023 12:27
    Eyes on KL Rahul

    There has been a lot of concern regarding KL Rahul’s comeback, and the wicketkeeper-batsman has missed out on the first two games against Pakistan and Nepal. Will he be picked in the Indian squad? That remains to be seen...

  • September 05, 2023 12:18
    Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asks fans to back India at World Cup

    Sunil Gavaskar: Fans need to show a ‘little bit more understanding’, back Indian team for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

    Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar asked the Indian fans to back the Rohit Sharma-led side as the team will be under tremendous pressure during the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in the coming months.

  • September 05, 2023 11:57
    When will the men’s ICC World Cup squad for India be announced?

    The Indian squad for the ICC men’s ODI World Cup is set to be named on Tuesday, September 5, at 1:30 p.m. IST

  • September 05, 2023 11:42
    Asia Cup 2023: India beats Nepal; Rohit, Gill on song

    India’s openers were far from sloppy. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made a mockery of Nepal’s bowling attack, overhauling a target of 145 in 23 overs with 17 balls to spare in a rain curtailed match.

  • September 05, 2023 11:26
    Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock defies the odds for India when it mattered the most

    Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock defies odds for India when it mattered the most

    On a day of fickle weather and bitter ironies, Ishan Kishan’s knock was an ode to poetic justice as he made hay when the sun shone little.

  • September 05, 2023 11:16
    Live Streaming Info

    When and Where to Watch India Squad Announcement: Hotstar and Star Sports will telecast the India World Cup Squad announcement.

  • September 05, 2023 10:49
    World Cup 2023: No surprises expected in Team India’s squad announcement

    World Cup 2023: No surprises expected in Team India’s squad announcement

    With the exception of Krishna and Tilak, the names playing in the ongoing Asia Cup are expected to feature in the 15-member squad for the quadrennial event as well.

  • September 05, 2023 10:47
    India squad for 2023 World Cup

    The 15-member squad is set to be announced on Tuesday, the last day of the deadline to submit the squad.

