- September 05, 2023 13:46India’s 15-member squad for World Cup
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
- September 05, 2023 13:45India team for World Cup 2023 announced: KL Rahul included; Sanju Samson misses the cut
- September 05, 2023 13:44Talking Points
India pick seven batters, four bowlers and four all-rounders for ODI World Cup.
Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan named in India’s 15-man squad for ODI World Cup.
- September 05, 2023 13:43Rohit Sharma on the Indian squad
“It’s tough on the guys who were left out and I know how it feels. But we have picked the best 15 who will do the job for us.”
- September 05, 2023 13:38Samson, Tilak and Prasidh out
India has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The selection panel has left out Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who were part of the Asia Cup.
- September 05, 2023 13:32India Squad for 2023 ODI World Cup
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav
- September 05, 2023 13:30Who will be in India’s World Cup squad?
India picked a 17-member squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and two will be left out, provided there aren’t any surprises.
- September 05, 2023 13:28Direct qualifiers for men’s ICC World Cup 2023
New Zealand, England, India (host), Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa
- September 05, 2023 13:22Who will announce the India squad?
India skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad at 1:30 PM. The Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup and has qualified for the Super Four stage.
- September 05, 2023 13:20The final date
The Indian squad for the World Cup will be out in another 10 minutes, and according to ICC rules, the BCCI has the option for a final change of player in case of emergency, but it has to be done before September 28.
- September 05, 2023 13:13Team announcement soon
We are just 15 minutes away from getting to know who all have made it to the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. The focus largely remains on KL Rahul’s fitness and with an in-form Ishan Kishan, this is spicing up nicely.
- September 05, 2023 13:03The countdown starts
The World Cup will be played across 10 venues, and there will be 48 matches. India kicks off its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.
- September 05, 2023 12:30India Probable 15-member squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel
- September 05, 2023 12:27Eyes on KL Rahul
There has been a lot of concern regarding KL Rahul’s comeback, and the wicketkeeper-batsman has missed out on the first two games against Pakistan and Nepal. Will he be picked in the Indian squad? That remains to be seen...
- September 05, 2023 12:18Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asks fans to back India at World Cup
Sunil Gavaskar: Fans need to show a ‘little bit more understanding’, back Indian team for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar asked the Indian fans to back the Rohit Sharma-led side as the team will be under tremendous pressure during the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in the coming months.
- September 05, 2023 11:57When will the men’s ICC World Cup squad for India be announced?
The Indian squad for the ICC men’s ODI World Cup is set to be named on Tuesday, September 5, at 1:30 p.m. IST
- September 05, 2023 11:42Asia Cup 2023: India beats Nepal; Rohit, Gill on song
India’s openers were far from sloppy. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made a mockery of Nepal’s bowling attack, overhauling a target of 145 in 23 overs with 17 balls to spare in a rain curtailed match.
- September 05, 2023 11:26Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock defies the odds for India when it mattered the most
- September 05, 2023 11:16Live Streaming Info
When and Where to Watch India Squad Announcement: Hotstar and Star Sports will telecast the India World Cup Squad announcement.
- September 05, 2023 10:49World Cup 2023: No surprises expected in Team India’s squad announcement
- September 05, 2023 10:47India squad for 2023 World Cup
The 15-member squad is set to be announced on Tuesday, the last day of the deadline to submit the squad.
