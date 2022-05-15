Andrew Symonds dies in car accident aged 46

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a tragic car crash on Saturday.

Symonds was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

Police said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

Authorities did not name the 46-year-old, but he was identified by several media outlets and former players.

Symonds' fatal accident follows the deaths of Australian legends Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, both of whom passed away in early March.

Former Australian teammate Adam Gilchrist wrote in his reaction, "Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy."

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

"Horrendous news to wake up to," tweeted former Australian teammate Jason Gillespie. "Utterly devastated. We're all gonna miss you mate."

Symonds was regarded among the best all-rounders in Australian cricket and was a core member of the side that won the ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

Symonds featured in 238 games for Australia across formats, scoring 6887 with eight centuries and 42 fifties besides his 165 wickets with the ball.

with inputs from AFP

MORE TO FOLLOW