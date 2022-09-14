Cricket

Australia’s Starc, Marsh and Stoinis to miss India tour

Cricket Australia on Wednesday said that Mitchell Starc along with Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh will miss the T20 tour of India due to injuries.

Team Sportstar
14 September, 2022 12:21 IST
Australia’s Mitchell Starc will miss the T20 tour of India due to a knee injury.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc will miss the T20 tour of India due to a knee injury. | Photo Credit: AP

The statement by CA said, “The injuries to the trio are minor, but with the travel involved for three games in three separate cities in six days in India, Australia has taken a cautious approach with their T20 World Cup campaign due to start on October 22 when they face New Zealand at the SCG.”

Starc, Marsh and Stoinis, who have injuries on their knee, ankle and side respectively will be replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott.

While the injuries to Marsh and Stoinis emerged during Australia’s north Queensland ODI series against Zimbabwe and Cairns, Starc is a late exclusion after a scan on his knee today in Sydney.

Australia will play home T20 series against the West Indies and England in the lead-up to the World Cup, with Warner, Marsh and Stoinis expected to be available for those games.

The Australian squad will fly to India early on Thursday with the first match being played next Tuesday in Mohali.

They play again on September 23 in Nagpur before the final match two days later in Hyderabad.

Australia will then return home before hosting the West Indies on October 5 and 7 in Queensland.

Australia’s T20 Tour of India 2022
September 20: First T20, Mohali, September 20
September 23: Second T20, Nagpur, September 23
September 25: Third T20, Hyderabad, September 25
SQUADS
Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

