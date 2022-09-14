Cricket Australia on Wednesday said that Mitchell Starc along with Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh will miss the T20 tour of India due to injuries.

The statement by CA said, “The injuries to the trio are minor, but with the travel involved for three games in three separate cities in six days in India, Australia has taken a cautious approach with their T20 World Cup campaign due to start on October 22 when they face New Zealand at the SCG.”

Starc, Marsh and Stoinis, who have injuries on their knee, ankle and side respectively will be replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott.

While the injuries to Marsh and Stoinis emerged during Australia’s north Queensland ODI series against Zimbabwe and Cairns, Starc is a late exclusion after a scan on his knee today in Sydney.

Australia will play home T20 series against the West Indies and England in the lead-up to the World Cup, with Warner, Marsh and Stoinis expected to be available for those games.

The Australian squad will fly to India early on Thursday with the first match being played next Tuesday in Mohali.

They play again on September 23 in Nagpur before the final match two days later in Hyderabad.

Australia will then return home before hosting the West Indies on October 5 and 7 in Queensland.

Australia’s T20 Tour of India 2022 September 20: First T20, Mohali, September 20 September 23: Second T20, Nagpur, September 23 September 25: Third T20, Hyderabad, September 25