MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS v AFG, World Cup 2023: Why is Glenn Maxwell not allowed a runner in Wankhede despite suffering from cramps?

Chasing 292 for a win in a key World Cup clash against Afghanistan, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who resurrected his side’s chase, began cramping. Despite the Aussie allrounder visibly struggling to run, he is not allowed a runner. Here is why. ’

Published : Nov 07, 2023 21:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Glenn Maxwell | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Glenn Maxwell played an innings for the ages when he resurrected Australia’s chase of 292 against Afghanistan In a crucial World Cup 2023 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

After languishing for 87/6, Maxwell along with skipper Pat Cummins rebuilt the Australian resistance, stitching a century stand and keeping the five-time world champions in the hunt.

Follow it live: Australia vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 - score, commentary, stats

Nearing a 150, Maxwell struggled with cramps, finding it hard to even stand at one point. With physios constantly helping him, Australia needed him at the crease to have a chance of closing out a win which looked impossible.

Why can’t Maxwell then get a runner, a provision batters had for a long time in international cricket?

The ICC’s Executive Committee, in 2011, decided to do away with runners for injured batsmen in ODIs.

This decision was a part of recommendations made when explaining what constituted field obstructions in the game.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) then underlined that the laws of cricket have not changed, but this was just a change to the playing conditions for internationals, so runners would remain in domestic and recreational cricket.

Back then, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had heavily condemned the decision. “I would also like to suggest that there should be no water for bowlers at the boundary end. They bowl one over and come to the boundary where energy drinks are waiting for them,” a miffed Gavaskar told ‘ NDTV

Gavaskar said if the ICC feels having runners for injured batsmen is not fair then it should also consider doing away with the drinks breaks and the concept of substitute fielders.

“There should be no drinks breaks that are usually scheduled after one hour or so. If you are going to make a situation like this then there should not be any substitute fielders either,” he said.

“There should not be a substitute fielder when a regular player goes off the field. If a fielder gets injured or has cramps, he should either go off the field or stay there. That way it balances out everything and the batting side is not the only one affected,” he said.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Australia /

Glenn Maxwell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AUS vs AFG: Injured Maxwell shines as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Maxwell slams 200 as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS v AFG, World Cup 2023: Why is Glenn Maxwell not allowed a runner in Wankhede despite suffering from cramps?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maxwell records highest individual score in a run chase, slams double century during AUS vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: Australia qualifies for semifinals after stunning win over Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS v AFG, World Cup 2023: Why is Glenn Maxwell not allowed a runner in Wankhede despite suffering from cramps?
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup 2023: Court restores sacked Sri Lanka Cricket board
    PTI
  3. Bumrah, Ravindra, de Kock in contention for ICC October Player of the Month after World Cup 2023 performances
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rachin Ravindra returns to New Zealand Test squad for Bangladesh series
    Reuters
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Punjab beats Baroda to lift maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AUS vs AFG: Injured Maxwell shines as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Maxwell slams 200 as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS v AFG, World Cup 2023: Why is Glenn Maxwell not allowed a runner in Wankhede despite suffering from cramps?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maxwell records highest individual score in a run chase, slams double century during AUS vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: Australia qualifies for semifinals after stunning win over Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment