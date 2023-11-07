AUS v AFG, World Cup 2023: Why is Glenn Maxwell not allowed a runner in Wankhede despite suffering from cramps?

Glenn Maxwell played an innings for the ages when he resurrected Australia’s chase of 292 against Afghanistan In a crucial World Cup 2023 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

After languishing for 87/6, Maxwell along with skipper Pat Cummins rebuilt the Australian resistance, stitching a century stand and keeping the five-time world champions in the hunt.

Nearing a 150, Maxwell struggled with cramps, finding it hard to even stand at one point. With physios constantly helping him, Australia needed him at the crease to have a chance of closing out a win which looked impossible.

Why can’t Maxwell then get a runner, a provision batters had for a long time in international cricket?

The ICC’s Executive Committee, in 2011, decided to do away with runners for injured batsmen in ODIs.

This decision was a part of recommendations made when explaining what constituted field obstructions in the game.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) then underlined that the laws of cricket have not changed, but this was just a change to the playing conditions for internationals, so runners would remain in domestic and recreational cricket.

Back then, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had heavily condemned the decision. “I would also like to suggest that there should be no water for bowlers at the boundary end. They bowl one over and come to the boundary where energy drinks are waiting for them,” a miffed Gavaskar told ‘ NDTV’

Gavaskar said if the ICC feels having runners for injured batsmen is not fair then it should also consider doing away with the drinks breaks and the concept of substitute fielders.

“There should be no drinks breaks that are usually scheduled after one hour or so. If you are going to make a situation like this then there should not be any substitute fielders either,” he said.

“There should not be a substitute fielder when a regular player goes off the field. If a fielder gets injured or has cramps, he should either go off the field or stay there. That way it balances out everything and the batting side is not the only one affected,” he said.