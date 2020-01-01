Australia vs New Zealand: Somerville hopeful over another Test chance

Will Somerville is hopeful of getting another chance for New Zealand in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Somerville was called up by the Black Caps to replace the injured Trent Boult, with the off-spinner in line to play his fourth Test.

The 35-year-old has represented New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers previously but, despite being added to the squad, Somerville said he was no certainty to play at the SCG.

PREVIEW| Sydney Test likely to be hit by bushfire smoke as Australia eyes clean sweep

"I wouldn't say I'm expecting, just see how things unfold in 48 hours and just the normal procedure for picking a Test side I suppose, assessing the wicket and what the balance is going to look like," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful to play for sure, but I'll just take that as it comes."

Somerville was thrilled to be back in Sydney as he looks to add to his three Test appearances for New Zealand.

He took 14 wickets at 25.14 in his first three matches, while scoring 65 runs at an average of 32.50.

READ| Boult to miss final Test in Australia due to fractured finger

"I did look at the schedule 12 months ago after I made my Test debut for the Black Caps and I was pretty excited at the prospect and was hoping to go on the tour," Somerville said.

"Two days ago, got the call and was playing Twenty20 cricket for Auckland and sort of pinching myself a little bit that I'm here, in front of the members and talking to you guys."

New Zealand is 2-0 down in the series ahead of the third and final Test starting on Friday.