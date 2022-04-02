Pakistan clinches series 2-1 with nine-wicket win against Australia in third ODI

Pakistan romped to a nine-wicket win over depleted Australia in the third One-Day International on Saturday and clinched the series 2-1.

Captain Babar Azam made his second successive century in an unbeaten 105 and Imam-ul-Haq continued his dream run with an unbeaten 89 as Pakistan cruised to 214 for one in 37.5 overs.

Australia, which posted 300-plus scores in the last two ODIs, crashed against Pakistan's pace and was all out for 210 in 41.5 overs after Babar won his third consecutive toss and opted to bowl.

Haris Rauf (three for 39) and Shaheen Afridi (two for 40) jolted the top order with their pace and young fast bowler Mohammad Wasim polished off the lower order to take three for 40.

Babar and Imam orchestrated Pakistan's record chase of 349 runs in the second ODI with scintillating centuries and again dominated an inexperienced Australian bowling attack with a brilliant 190-run match-winning partnership.

Australia, without leading players, won the first game by 88 runs. But Babar and Imam combined in the next two games to give Pakistan its first ODI series victory against Australia since 2002.