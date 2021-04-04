Lanning's Australia beats Ponting-led Australia's world record of 21 consecutive ODI wins

Megan Schutt's 4 for 52 coupled with Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 41-ball 53 powered Australia to a record-breaking six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Mount Maunganui.

The win, Australia's 22nd in a row, means Meg Lanning's team eclipsed the mark set by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003, having equalled the long-standing record back in October.

Set a target of 213 to win, the Australians rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory.

Gardner brought up the winning runs when she smashed a six off Amelia Kerr on her way to 53 not out, as her team set the new global benchmark.

Opener Alyssa Healy top-scored for Australia with 65 runs from 68 balls before being caught and bowled by Kerr, while Ellyse Perry also finished unbeaten on 56 runs.

Megan Schutt was the pick of Australia's bowlers as she claimed 4 for 32 in nine overs while Nicola Carey backed her up, taking three wickets for 34 runs.

Oh yes Ash! She seals a history-making victory with a big six #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/4stYdlNG0s — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

The New Zealanders made a slow start, with Hayley Jensen falling before the home side managed to score any runs.

With Lauren Down anchoring, they steadied themselves and, after a 90-run partnership for the third wicket with Kerr, the opener eventually fell for 90 with New Zealand on 168 for 5.

New Zealand was bowled out for 212 when Rosemary Mair was dismissed with seven balls remaining, leaving the Australians with a target they surpassed with relative ease.