Cricket Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters
MELBOURNE
02 February, 2021 15:51 IST

Australia's Test tour of South Africa has been postponed due to health concerns, Cricket Australia confirmed late Tuesday evening.

Australia's cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," CA's interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

Ali Bacher weighs in on South Africa's struggle to re-embark on road to success

"We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour, during which we made it clear that CA was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen.

"This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA, and our aspirations to compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship."

New Zeland, therefore, becomes the first side to qualify for the World Test Championship final at Lord's later this year.