Babar Azam registers his highest ODI score

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday registered his highest One Day International (ODI) score in the third and final ODI against England at Edgbaston.

The right-handed batsman went on to play a knock of 158 runs from 139 deliveries. The knock saw him registering the highest score for a Pakistan batsman in an ODI against England.

Babar is currently the number one ranked batsman in ICC's ODI Player Rankings. He disappointed with the bat in the first two ODIs against England but went on to turn things around in the third and final ODI.

Sent in to bat first, Pakistan lost the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (6) in the fifth over. However, Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan rallied the ship for Pakistan. Imam and Rizwan scored 56 and 74, respectively.

In the end, Pakistan posted a score of 331/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

For England, Brydon Carse scalped five wickets while Saqib Mahmood returned with three wickets.

The host has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.