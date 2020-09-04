Cricket Cricket Babar Azam refuses to wear logo of alcohol brand for Somerset The Pakistan batsman was seen wearing a shirt with the logo of an alcohol brand on his back in the ongoing T20 Blast. PTI Karachi 04 September, 2020 15:57 IST Babar Azam bats during the third T20 between Pakistan and England at Old Trafford on September 1. Babar has stayed on in England for the T20 Blast. - AP PTI Karachi 04 September, 2020 15:57 IST Pakistan’s Babar Azam has told Somerset he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast.ALSO READ | Domestic cricket in Pakistan set to start in SeptemberBabar, who joined Somerset after Pakistan’s tour ended on Tuesday, was seen wearing a shirt which had the logo of an alcohol brand on his back. It led to some backlash on social media but a source close to the Pakistan captain confirmed he had made it clear in his contract with Somerset he would not promote any alcohol company.‘Mistake’“Apparently the logo was on the back of Babar’s shirt by mistake and the county has assured him it will be removed for the next match,” the source said.ALSO READ | Too much on Misbah's plate: Mohsin KhanBabar in his first appearance for Somerset scored 42 runs and took a stunning catch to lead his team to a 16-run victory.Babar was part of Pakistan’s Test and T20 series in England. The Pakistan Cricket Board permitted few of its players, including Imad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi, to stay back in England and play the T20 Blast for their respective clubs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos