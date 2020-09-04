Babar Azam refuses to wear logo of alcohol brand for Somerset

Pakistan’s Babar Azam has told Somerset he would not display the logo of any alcohol beverage company on his shirt during the ongoing T20 Blast.

Babar, who joined Somerset after Pakistan’s tour ended on Tuesday, was seen wearing a shirt which had the logo of an alcohol brand on his back. It led to some backlash on social media but a source close to the Pakistan captain confirmed he had made it clear in his contract with Somerset he would not promote any alcohol company.

‘Mistake’

“Apparently the logo was on the back of Babar’s shirt by mistake and the county has assured him it will be removed for the next match,” the source said.

Babar in his first appearance for Somerset scored 42 runs and took a stunning catch to lead his team to a 16-run victory.

Babar was part of Pakistan’s Test and T20 series in England. The Pakistan Cricket Board permitted few of its players, including Imad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi, to stay back in England and play the T20 Blast for their respective clubs.