Babar Azam on Test captaincy: Don’t have to justify myself to anyone

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was bombarded with questions over his captaincy future following a winless Test season at home.

Speaking to the media ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, Babar shut down a journalist when asked if he was thinking about stepping down as Test captain because of his poor record at home since last year.

“I think we are having a white ball series now and the Test matches are over. So if you have any questions about this white ball series ask about that,” Babar shot back on Sunday.

Also Read Pakistan, New Zealand build towards 2023 World Cup with ODI series

When Babar was asked again about his captaincy and whether it was affecting his batting, he retorted: “I don’t have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan.”

Babar also said the players were excited about the One-Day series beginning at the National Stadium on Monday.

“In white-ball formats we have performed well and we want to continue with that momentum against New Zealand although we know they are a very good side and it will be a tough series for both teams,” he added.

Babar also made it clear he had no issues with the interim chief selector Shahid Afridi on selection of players and said he and the head coach were giving their input and outlining their plans to the selectors regularly and in meetings.

“I think we are on the same page that is important. We have our best bowlers back and hopefully, we can do well against New Zealand.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said it was not decided what approach his team would play with in the three match series as it would all depend on conditions.

“We have followed a particular pattern in white ball cricket and we will want to do that but it is a new experience for some of our players to be playing in the subcontinent conditions and they will have to adapt accordingly during the match.”

Williamson, who last scored an ODI hundred in 2019, said he was not pushed by that as what was important was everyone getting runs at the right time for the team.

All three ODI games will be played in the week in Karachi and Williamson said they had not decided on any replacement for fast bowler Matt Henry who was ruled out of the white ball series in Pakistan and India due to a injury.