PAK vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan and Shakeel tons put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh

The duo produced a 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Shakeel eventually fell for 141, but Rizwan continued to grind down Bangladesh and was unbeaten on 171 when Pakistan declared.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 19:22 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel, right, and Mohammad Rizwan walk off the field during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel, right, and Mohammad Rizwan walk off the field during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed/ AP
Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scored centuries as Pakistan posted a commanding 448-6 declared against Bangladesh, with the tourist trailing by 421 runs after day two of their opening test in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The duo produced a 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Shakeel eventually fell for 141, but Rizwan continued to grind down Bangladesh and was unbeaten on 171 when Pakistan decided it had enough on the board.

Bangladesh was 27 for no loss at stumps with Shadman Islam batting on 12 and Zakir Hasan batting on 11.

RELATED | PAK vs BAN First Test Day 2 Scorecard

Resuming on 158-4 after a rain-affected opening day, the host enjoyed a flawless first session in glorious sunshine as Rizwan and Shakeel primed themselves for big scores against a largely toothless Bangladesh attack.

Rizwan reached his half-century in the 53rd over by steering pace bowler Nahid Rana behind the wicket and followed it up with another upper cut for back-to-back boundaries as Pakistan looked to accelerate.

He caught up with Shakeel thanks to some sublime shot-making as Pakistan went to lunch at 256-4, after making Bangladesh toil on a Rawalpindi pitch that steadily improved for batting as the day wore on.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring century during the second day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring century during the second day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed/ AP
Having launched Shakib Al Hasan for a huge six over long on after the break to take the partnership past 150 runs, Rizwan brought up his third test century in style with a boundary off the spinner in his next over.

Shakeel followed suit with his third ton in the longest format and continued to heap pressure on the tourist but the vice-captain was stumped after misjudging a turning delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

A cramping Rizwan lofted Shoriful Islam over the ropes and brought up his 150 two balls later, before Agha Salman (19) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (29) swelled the total with useful knocks lower down.

Related Topics

Mohammad Rizwan /

Saud Shakeel /

Pakistan /

Bangladesh /

Shakib Al Hasan

