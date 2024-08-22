S. Mohamed Ali launched attack on the spinners as he got to 182 (267b, 20x4, 4x6) to help TNCA President’s XI post 459 against Railways on day two of the Group-B match in the second round of the Buchi Babu tournament at the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here on Thursday.

Ali’s use of feet to the spinners was distinctive. He came down the track to smash a long-off four and a straight six off left-arm spinner Ayan Chaudhary, a straight six off left-arm spinner Raj Chaudhary, and a straight four off left-arm spinner Mohammad Saif.

When he stepped out to off-spinner Vishal Harsh, he converted the delivery into a full toss and sent it soaring for a six to cow corner. Once, when he charged at Raj, the bowler smartly bowled it wide. But Ali, reaching for the ball, edged it for four with his hand coming off the bat.

He employed the sweep to Ayan and Raj for three fours, twice whipped off his pads for fours to the square leg boundary off Saif and Vishal. There was an outstretched cover drive and two cut shots for fours.

The 19-year-old never seemed unnerved. For instance, after his first six of the day off Vishal, he got beaten on the outside edge. Undeterred, he played an imperious wristy flick for a lofted four to deep midwicket on the next delivery.

Ali was the last wicket to fall as he holed out to long on for Ayan to complete his five-wicket haul (five for 143). Ayan earlier had Jhathavedh Subramanyan edge one straight to him off his own bowling.

In response, Railways got to 185 for two, courtesy of opener Pratham Singh’s unbeaten 104 (136b, 13x4, 3x6).

The left-hander hit back-to-back fours off the opposition skipper and left-arm spinner M. Siddharth - one was helped past the keeper as the bowler had strayed down the leg side, and the other was a down-the-track straight four. When Siddharth erred again to bowl a long hop down the leg side, he pulled it behind square for a four. He skipped down the pitch for his first two sixes - the first that brought up his fifty was an inside-out to off-spinner Ali, and the second a hoick to midwicket off Siddharth.

Later, he crunched a cover drive and flicked to square leg for two fours in the same over off pacer M. Mohammed.

He got to 99 with his third six - a slog sweep off leg-spinner Jhathavedh - and paddle-swept Ali for four to bring up his breezy century.

At stumps, Pratham had added 115 runs for the unbroken third-wicket partnership with Mohammad Saif (43 batting, 71b, 4x4, 1x6)