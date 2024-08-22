England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades

After a gap of more than two decades, England will play a men’s Test match against Zimbabwe next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.

The one-off match, England’s first against Zimbabwe since 2003, will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting on May 22.

“To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men’s Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit,” said ECB chief executive Richard Gould after the international fixtures for England’s 2025 home season were published.

Also read | India, England to face-off in first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s in 2026

“Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing Test cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future.”

The Zimbabwe match will be followed by five Tests against India starting at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.

The fifth Test against India, scheduled to end on August 4, is the last Test England will play before it bids to regain the Ashes in a 2025/26 series in Australia.