MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades

The one-off match, England’s first against Zimbabwe since 2003, will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting on May 22.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 16:56 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England play a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe in May 2025.
England play a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe in May 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England play a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe in May 2025. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After a gap of more than two decades, England will play a men’s Test match against Zimbabwe next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.

The one-off match, England’s first against Zimbabwe since 2003, will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting on May 22.

“To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men’s Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit,” said ECB chief executive Richard Gould after the international fixtures for England’s 2025 home season were published.

Also read | India, England to face-off in first-ever Women’s Test at Lord’s in 2026

“Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing Test cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future.”

The Zimbabwe match will be followed by five Tests against India starting at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.

The fifth Test against India, scheduled to end on August 4, is the last Test England will play before it bids to regain the Ashes in a 2025/26 series in Australia.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

Zimbabwe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Fulham signs Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bahrain’s track team is sanctioned over doping and blocked from naturalising more athletes
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 22/0; Rain delays start of play at Old Trafford
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 398/6; Rizwan hits 150
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades
    AFP
  2. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 22/0; Rain delays start of play at Old Trafford
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women’s tour of England 2025: Full schedule list, dates & venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Test series 2025: Full IND vs ENG schedule, dates and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Faruque Ahmed takes charge as new BCB President
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Fulham signs Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bahrain’s track team is sanctioned over doping and blocked from naturalising more athletes
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: England 22/0; Rain delays start of play at Old Trafford
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan 398/6; Rizwan hits 150
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment