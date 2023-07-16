BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted XIs, fantasy picks, squads

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the second T20 International at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh leads the two-match series 1-0 after it pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win in the first game.

Afghanistan had clinched the ODI series 2-1 and will hope to level the series and finish its Bangladesh tour on a high.

It is likely that both sides will retain their playing XI from the previous game.

BAN VS AFG 2ND T20I PREDICTED XI BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI Litton Das (w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The first T20I witnessed a dramatic finish as Karim Janat picked a hat-trick in the final over before Shoriful Islam smashed a boundary off the penultimate ball of the match to take Bangladesh home. Towhid Hridoy starred for Bangladesh in the run-chase with an unbeaten 47 while captain Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for the host with two for 27 from his four overs.

Afghanistan rode on Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten 40-ball 54 and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai’s 18-ball 33 at the back end to reach a competitive 154 for seven.

BAN VS AFG 2ND T20I DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPER Rahmanullah Gurbaz BATTERS Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy ALL-ROUNDERS Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi (vc), Mehidy Hasan Miraz BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai Team Composition: BAN 4:7 AFG Credits Left: 14.0

THE SQUADS BANGLADESH Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain. AFGHANISTAN Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Shahzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN VS AFG 2ND T20I LIVE?

The second T20 International between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 5:30 PM IST.