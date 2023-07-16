Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the second T20 International at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh leads the two-match series 1-0 after it pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win in the first game.
Afghanistan had clinched the ODI series 2-1 and will hope to level the series and finish its Bangladesh tour on a high.
It is likely that both sides will retain their playing XI from the previous game.
BAN VS AFG 2ND T20I PREDICTED XI
BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI
AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI
The first T20I witnessed a dramatic finish as Karim Janat picked a hat-trick in the final over before Shoriful Islam smashed a boundary off the penultimate ball of the match to take Bangladesh home. Towhid Hridoy starred for Bangladesh in the run-chase with an unbeaten 47 while captain Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for the host with two for 27 from his four overs.
Afghanistan rode on Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten 40-ball 54 and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai’s 18-ball 33 at the back end to reach a competitive 154 for seven.
BAN VS AFG 2ND T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
BANGLADESH
AFGHANISTAN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN VS AFG 2ND T20I LIVE?
The second T20 International between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will not be televised LIVE in India. The match will be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website at 5:30 PM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted XIs, fantasy picks, squads
- INDW vs BANW 1st ODI Live Score: Rain stops play; Bangladesh 40/2 (15.1)
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Highlights Final Day 5: South Zone claims title after 13 years
- Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Defending champion Chennai Lions starts with thumping win over Puneri Paltans
- UTT 2023: U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Smashers with a stunning comeback
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE