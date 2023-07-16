MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

Ashes 2023: Jones says England women ‘pretty relaxed’ in comeback bid

England has fought back impressively to be all square at 6-6 in the multi-format series following a two-wicket win in the first one-day international in Bristol on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 09:28 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates with Amy Jones after taking the wicket of Australia’s Beth Mooney in the Third T20 International between England and Australia.
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates with Amy Jones after taking the wicket of Australia’s Beth Mooney in the Third T20 International between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/ Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates with Amy Jones after taking the wicket of Australia’s Beth Mooney in the Third T20 International between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/ Reuters

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones has insisted there is no extra pressure on the hosts as it looks to complete a remarkable series win in the Women’s Ashes after being on the brink of a comprehensive defeat.

Heather Knight’s team was 6-0 down in the multi-format series after losing both the lone Test and the first Twenty20 international against double white-ball world champions Australia.

Read More: Ashes 2023: Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite furore

But it has fought back impressively to be all square at 6-6 following a two-wicket win in the first one-day international in Bristol on Wednesday.

Victory in the second ODI at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl headquarters on Sunday leaves England just a win away from regaining the Ashes for the first time since 2014 and inflict a first ODI-series defeat on Australia in a decade.

Jones, however, insisted England would still retain the “underdog” mentality that has served it well in recent games.

“I think everyone is feeling pretty relaxed,” she told reporters on Saturday. “We had a good review of the game, looking at areas where we can improve still, which was really motivating as a group after a win.

“We’ve obviously got an opportunity to win the ODI series tomorrow so everyone is pretty excited about it.”

Read More: SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan hopes to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka

The 30-year-old, who had the unenviable task of succeeding England great Sarah Taylor behind the stumps added: “We’ve gone the whole series feeling like underdogs and we’re just trying to keep that mentality of acknowledging how good a side Australia are, but sticking to our strengths and trying to put them under as much pressure as possible during the game.

“It will be a similar mindset tomorrow I think.

“I think there was more pressure when we were 6-0 down than there is now.”

The series concludes with the third ODI at Taunton on Tuesday.

