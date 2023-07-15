IND vs WI: Ashwin runs through West Indies’ batting to set up massive win for India

Ravichandran Ashwin’s seven-second innings wickets and 12 wickets in the match took India to a dominant win, by an innings and 141 runs, against the West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Alick Athanaze was the top scorer for the West Indies in the second innings, scoring 28 before being caught at short-leg by Jaiswal off Ashwin’s bowling.

Jason Holder remained not out on 20 as the other batters failed to deal with the two-fold spin attack of Ashwin and Jadeja.

India had West Indies on the mat after declaring their first innings at 421 for five on day three of the first Test here on Friday.

The visitors batted for 152.2 overs in their first innings, scoring at a run rate of 2.76 for a massive 271-run lead after West Indies folded up for 150 in its first innings.

Virat Kohli (76 off 182) was the lone India batter to be dismissed after lunch. After being dropped in the first over post the break, Kohli did not last long as he fell into the trap laid by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

The burly spinner got one to bounce from the middle stump and Kohli ended up flicking to the waiting leg slip fielder.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut, while Kohli had to toil for a half-century as the visitors reached 400 for four at lunch.

A double hundred was in the offing for Jaiswal, but it wasn’t to be as he edged one that angled away from Alzarri Joseph.

Soon after Rahane, who had a good opportunity to make a big impact, attempted a drive on the up on a slow pitch off Kemar Roach and ended up offering a simple catch at cover.

Ravindra Jadeja (37 not out off 82) joined Kohli in the middle and they ended up forging a 49-run stand.

