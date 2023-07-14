MagazineBuy Print

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2022; maiden call-up for Rinku

The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format at the Asian Games in China this year.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 22:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India at the Asian Games.
File Photo: Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian men’s team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad as Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the Asian Games 2022, set to be played in Hangzou, China in September this year.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format. Ruturaj, having made his T20 debut in July 2021, had played nine times for the Men in Blue with an average of just over 16.

However, he has been one of the most consistent run-getters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings, getting the Orange Cap in 2021 and continued his performance this season as CSK won the title, beating Gujarat Titans in the final.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India women’s cricket team in Asian Games 2022

Another notable name in the squad list is Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Rajasthan Royals batter who has risen to prominence after the last IPL season. With 382 runs, Jaiswal finished as the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament and has continued to score runs, representing the country in West Indies in his debut.

The 21-year-old has scored 1845 runs in 15 First Class matches at an average of 80.21, including nine centuries and two half-centuries and is the 306th player to be capped by India in Tests.

He scored 171 off 387 balls on his debut and became the 17th Indian batter to score a century on debut. At 21 years and 196 days, he also became the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on Test debut.

Rinku Singh, the ‘saviour’ Kolkata Knight Riders, who scored 31 runs off last five balls to help the side beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 has earned his maiden call-up for the National team, alongside Prabhsimran Singh.

Full India squad:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)
Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

