Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2022; maiden call-up for Rinku

The Indian men’s team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad as Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the Asian Games 2022, set to be played in Hangzou, China in September this year.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format. Ruturaj, having made his T20 debut in July 2021, had played nine times for the Men in Blue with an average of just over 16.

However, he has been one of the most consistent run-getters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings, getting the Orange Cap in 2021 and continued his performance this season as CSK won the title, beating Gujarat Titans in the final.

Another notable name in the squad list is Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Rajasthan Royals batter who has risen to prominence after the last IPL season. With 382 runs, Jaiswal finished as the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament and has continued to score runs, representing the country in West Indies in his debut.

The 21-year-old has scored 1845 runs in 15 First Class matches at an average of 80.21, including nine centuries and two half-centuries and is the 306th player to be capped by India in Tests.

He scored 171 off 387 balls on his debut and became the 17th Indian batter to score a century on debut. At 21 years and 196 days, he also became the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on Test debut.

Rinku Singh, the ‘saviour’ Kolkata Knight Riders, who scored 31 runs off last five balls to help the side beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 has earned his maiden call-up for the National team, alongside Prabhsimran Singh.