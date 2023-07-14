MagazineBuy Print

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India women’s cricket team in Asian Games 2022

The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September at the Asian Games.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 22:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of India’s Harmanpreet Kaur.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women’s team in the T20 cricket competition in September’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Smriti Mandhana will be Kaur’s deputy in the 15-member squad as the group will have a strong chance of medalling in the comeptition to add to its Commonwealth Games silver.

The women’s cricket tournament will take place from September 19 to 28 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The Indian team recently beat Bangladesh 2-1 in a T20I series away from home.

India women’s squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy
Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

