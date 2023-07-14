Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India women’s cricket team in Asian Games 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women’s team in the T20 cricket competition in September’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Smriti Mandhana will be Kaur’s deputy in the 15-member squad as the group will have a strong chance of medalling in the comeptition to add to its Commonwealth Games silver.

The women’s cricket tournament will take place from September 19 to 28 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The Indian team recently beat Bangladesh 2-1 in a T20I series away from home.