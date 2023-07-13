MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads

IND-W vs BAN-W: Here are the fantasy picks and predicted playing XIs for the third T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women in Mirpur on Thursday.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 11:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates with teammates.
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma of India celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: PTI

India Women will look to sweep the series 3-0 when it takes on Bangladesh in the third T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I score and updates

India edged Bangladesh out by eight runs in a thrilling low-scoring second T20I after clinching the first game comfortably by seven wickets.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was unchanged for the first two games, but with the series in the bag, it could look to make a few changes.

Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani could get a look-in, with all-rounder Amanjot Kaur making way for her. Left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya could make her international debut and take Anusha Bareddy’s place in the team.

IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol/Devika Vaidya, Minnu Mani, Anjali Sarvani, Anusha Bareddy/Rashi Kanojiya.
BANGLADESH WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan.
IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia
BATTERS
Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (vc)
ALL-ROUNDERS
Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (c), Pooja Vastrakar
BOWLERS
Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Minnu Mani
Team Composition: BAN -W: 3:8 IND-W Credits Left: 11.5
THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry.
BANGLADESH WOMEN
Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Shanjida Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I LIVE?

The third T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 1:30 PM IST. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match in India.

Related stories

Related Topics

India Women /

Bangladesh women /

women's cricket /

Harmanpreet Kaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet & Co look for clean sweep; Toss, lineup updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Filipinas’ meteoric rise: What a maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance means for the Philippines
    AFP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 2 LIVE Score: West Zone 68/1 at lunch
    Team Sportstar
  5. UK government’s review calls for overhaul in top tiers of women’s football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023: Australia Women lose first ODI match since 2021; England wins first ODI by two wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs BAN-W, 3rd T20I: Focus on batting as Indian Women eye 3-0 sweep against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. Women’s Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction; England vs Australia predicted XI, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet & Co look for clean sweep; Toss, lineup updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Filipinas’ meteoric rise: What a maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance means for the Philippines
    AFP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 2 LIVE Score: West Zone 68/1 at lunch
    Team Sportstar
  5. UK government’s review calls for overhaul in top tiers of women’s football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment