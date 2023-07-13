IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads

India Women will look to sweep the series 3-0 when it takes on Bangladesh in the third T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.
India edged Bangladesh out by eight runs in a thrilling low-scoring second T20I after clinching the first game comfortably by seven wickets.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was unchanged for the first two games, but with the series in the bag, it could look to make a few changes.
Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani could get a look-in, with all-rounder Amanjot Kaur making way for her. Left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya could make her international debut and take Anusha Bareddy’s place in the team.
IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
BANGLADESH WOMEN PREDICTED XI
IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
BANGLADESH WOMEN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I LIVE?
The third T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 1:30 PM IST. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match in India.
