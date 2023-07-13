IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads

India Women will look to sweep the series 3-0 when it takes on Bangladesh in the third T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I score and updates

India edged Bangladesh out by eight runs in a thrilling low-scoring second T20I after clinching the first game comfortably by seven wickets.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was unchanged for the first two games, but with the series in the bag, it could look to make a few changes.

Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani could get a look-in, with all-rounder Amanjot Kaur making way for her. Left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya could make her international debut and take Anusha Bareddy’s place in the team.

IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I PREDICTED XI INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol/Devika Vaidya, Minnu Mani, Anjali Sarvani, Anusha Bareddy/Rashi Kanojiya. BANGLADESH WOMEN PREDICTED XI Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan.

IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia BATTERS Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (vc) ALL-ROUNDERS Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (c), Pooja Vastrakar BOWLERS Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Minnu Mani Team Composition: BAN -W: 3:8 IND-W Credits Left: 11.5

THE SQUADS INDIA WOMEN Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry. BANGLADESH WOMEN Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Shanjida Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 3RD T20I LIVE?

The third T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 1:30 PM IST. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match in India.