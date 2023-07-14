MLC 2023: When and where to watch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket match live in India

MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will lock horns in the second match of Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA on Saturday.

When is the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns is on Saturday.

What time is the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will begin at 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can I watch the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will be telecast LIVE on Sports18 in India. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

Where will the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match be played?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA.