MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLC 2023: When and where to watch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket match live in India

MLC 2023: Here is how you can watch Match 2 of Major League Cricket between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns in India on TV and online.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 23:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kieron Pollard will lead MI New York while San Francisco Unicorns will be helmed by Aaron Finch.
FILE PHOTO: Kieron Pollard will lead MI New York while San Francisco Unicorns will be helmed by Aaron Finch. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kieron Pollard will lead MI New York while San Francisco Unicorns will be helmed by Aaron Finch. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will lock horns in the second match of Major League Cricket at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA on Saturday.

When is the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns is on Saturday.

What time is the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will begin at 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can I watch the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will be telecast LIVE on  Sports18 in India. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the  JioCinema app.

Where will the MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match be played?

The Major League Cricket 2023 match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA.

THE SQUADS
MI NEW YORK
Saideep Ganesh (domestic player), Shayan Jahangir (domestic player), Monank Patel (domestic player), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Steven Taylor (domestic player), Hammad Azam (domestic player), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Tim David (Australia), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), David Wiese (Namibia), Ehsan Adil (domestic player), Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Nosthush Kenjige (domestic player), Sarbjeet Ladda (domestic player), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Jessy Singh (domestic player).
SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS
Smit Patel (domestic player), Matthew Wade (Australia), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Chaitanya Bishnoi (domestic player), Aaron Finch (Australia), Mackenzie Harvey (Australia), David White (domestic player), Corey Anderson (domestic player), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Tajinder Singh (domestic player), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Amila Aponso (domestic player), Brody Couch (domestic player), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (domestic player), Carmi Le Roux (domestic player), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa), Liam Plunkett (domestic player), Haris Rauf (Pakistan).

Related stories

Related Topics

Major League Cricket /

MLC 2023 /

MI New York

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2022; maiden call-up for Rinku, Yashasvi
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: West Indies 3/0 (4); India 421/5d; Jaiswal, Rohit score hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: When and where to watch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket match live in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach final
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal highlights: Alcaraz overpowers Medvedev; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. MLC 2023: When and where to watch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket match live in India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2022; maiden call-up for Rinku, Yashasvi
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Karim Janat becomes second Afghanistan player to take hat-trick during BAN vs AFG 1st T20I
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI: All records broken by Jaiswal and Team India during first Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa 2023-24 tour: Schedule, fixtures announced
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2022; maiden call-up for Rinku, Yashasvi
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: West Indies 3/0 (4); India 421/5d; Jaiswal, Rohit score hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: When and where to watch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket match live in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach final
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal highlights: Alcaraz overpowers Medvedev; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment