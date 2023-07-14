IND vs WI: All records broken by Jaiswal and Team India during first Test

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on debut during the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Thursday.

The 21-year-old has scored 1845 runs in 15 First Class matches at an average of 80.21, including nine centuries and two half-centuries and is the 306th player to be capped by India in Tests.

Follow the live blog from Day 3 of the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park, Dominica.

A special Debut ✨

A special century 💯

A special reception in the dressing room 🤗

A special mention by Yashasvi Jaiswal 👌🏻

A special pat on the back at the end of it all 👏🏻#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19pic.twitter.com/yMzLYaJUvR — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

Here’s a list of all the records broken by Team India and its latest centurion on Test debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (All records indicated pertain to Men’s Test matches only)

Indian batters with century on Test debut:

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the 17th Indian batter to score a century on debut. The previous entry in the list was Shreyas Iyer, who scored a century on debut against New Zealand in Kanpur. Prithvi Shaw was the 15th batter to do so scoring a hundred in 2018.

Highest score by an Indian on debut in Men’s Tests:

Jaiswal’s 171 is the third highest score for an Indian on Test debut. Shikhar Dhawan tops the list with his 187 against Australia and Rohit Sharma is second with 177 against West Indies in 2013.

Youngest batter to score a 150 on Test debut:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on Test debut at 21 years and 196 days of age at the beginning of the Test. Javed Miandad tops the list, having scored a 150 on debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in Lahore in 1976 at 19 years and 119 days of age.

Indian openers with a century on Test debut:

Jaiswal is the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are the ones who did it before him. While Dhawan scored 187 against Australia in Mohali in 2013, Shaw scored 134 against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018.

Youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut:

The 21-year-old Jaiswal is the fourth-youngest Indian male to score a century on debut after Prithvi Shaw (18 years, 329 days), Abbas Ali Baig (20 years, 126 days) and Gundappa Vishwanath (20 years, 276 days).

Indians with century on debut in an away Test:

Jaiswal is only the seventh Indian batter to score a debut century in an away test. The last time an Indian scored a century on debut in an away test was Suresh Raina in 2010, scoring 120 in Sri Lanka.

Indians with a century on debut against the West Indies:

Jaiswal is the third Indian with a century on debut against the West Indies, with captain Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw also members of the list. Rohit scored a 177 on debut against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in 2013, batting in the middle order.

Most runs scored in an innings at Windsor Park, Dominica:

Jaiswal’s 171 is also the highest score in Test matches at Windsor Park in Dominica, eclipsing Australian batter Adam Voges’ record of 130* in 2015.

Highest score on Test debut away from India:

Jaiswal’s score of 171 during the first Test at Dominica is the highest score by an Indian on debut in an away test, overtaking Sourav Ganguly’s record of 131 against England at Lord’s in 1996.

Most balls faced by an Indian on Test debut:

Jaiswal tops the list of batters who have faced the most balls on Test debut. Mohammed Azharuddin had faced 322 balls for his 110 on debut against England at Kolkata in 1985. Ganguly and Rohit are third on the list having faced 301 balls on their Test debuts.

Most balls faced by an opener on Test debut:

Jaiswal’s 387 balls faced is the second highest number of balls faced by an opener on Test debut. Devon Conway leads the list with 548 balls faced while Andrew Hudson is third after facing 384 balls on debut.

Highest opening partnership for India against the West Indies in the Caribbean:

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 229-run opening partnership during the first Test is the most for an Indian opening pair against the West Indies, beating Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer’s record of 159 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have now recorded the highest opening partnership for India in Test cricket against WI in West Indies 👏



Another milestone for the new opening pair 🔥#YashasviJaiswal#RohitSharma#India#WIvsIND#Cricket#Testspic.twitter.com/aFvEeVHmSZ — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 13, 2023

Highest opening partnership for India against the West Indies:

Jaiswal and Rohit’s partnership broke the record held by Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, for the highest opening partnership against the West Indies. The duo had scored 201 runs for the first wicket, 21 years ago.

Highest opening partnership in away Tests for India:

The 229-run partnership between India’s openers also broke the record of must runs scored for the first wicket in away tests for India, eclipsing Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan’s previous record of 213 runs in England.

Incidentally, this is also the first time India has overturned a first innings deficit without losing a single wicket.