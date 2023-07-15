IND vs WI: Jaiswal did not panic at any stage, says Rohit

Yashasvi Jaiswal always had the talent and now he has shown that he belongs at the highest level, India skipper Rohit Sharma said following the southpaw’s 171 on debut in the first Test against West Indies.

Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut and his big break came after sensational performances in IPL and domestic cricket.

Rohit, who also got a hundred, shared a 229-run stand with Jaiswal.

“He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking. The chats we had were to remind him that ‘you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here’,” said Rohit after an innings and 141-run win.

India made 421 for five in its only batting effort of the game and bowled out West Indies for 150 and 130 to ensure a three-day finish.

“I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn’t easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well,” he said.

R Ashwin ended with 12 wickets in the game and Ravindra Jadeja took five, drawing praise from the skipper.

“The results speak for themselves, they have been doing it for a while. There isn’t much to tell them, it is about giving them the freedom to express. The experience these guys have on pitches like this is always a luxury.

“Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, specially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class.” On starting with a win in the new WTC cycle, he said: “Always nice to start well, it is a fresh cycle. We weren’t too worried about the pitch, we wanted to come here and get results.

“Important to start well, now about taking that momentum into the second Test. There are a couple of new guys and people who haven’t had much Test cricket, so just about getting them out on the field now.”