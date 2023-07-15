MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI: Ashwin registers eighth 10-wicket-haul; picks 34th fifer in Test

IND vs WI: The 36-year-old took five wickets in the second innings to record his 34th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, tying him with Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath for the most fifer in Tests.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 02:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s bowler Ravichandran Ashwin left, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze on day three.
India’s bowler Ravichandran Ashwin left, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze on day three. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s bowler Ravichandran Ashwin left, and captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Alick Athanaze on day three. | Photo Credit: AP

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin registered a 10-wicket haul on Saturday during day 3 of the first Test against West Indies played at Windsor Park in Dominica.

This was Ashwin’s eighth 10-for in Test cricket, equalling former India captain Anil Kumble’s record for most 10-wicket hauls for India in Tests.

Ashwin reached the feat with the wicket of Rakheem Cornwall in the 47th over, while the latter gave his catch to Shubman Gill at forward short leg.

The 36-year-old took seven wickets in the second innings to record his 34th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, tying him on fifth with Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath for the most fifers in Tests.

He finished the innings with a figure of 21.3-7-71-7 to lead India to a 141-run victory over the West Indies in just three days. 

The legendary spinner now also holds the distinction of recording the best-ever bowling figures of 46-13-131-12 by an Indian in a Test match in the Caribbean.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS WEST INDIES FIRST TEST DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier, the off-spinner also took five wickets in the first inning to help India dismiss the West Indies for 150.

Ashwin also completed 700 wickets in international cricket in the Test during day one with the wicket of Alzarri Joseph in the 53rd over of the first innings.

He became the third Indian after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, and 17th overall to get to the milestone.

He also achieved the rare distinction of getting the wickets of both a father and son in his illustrious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the opening day.

Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011 in New Delhi, had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden appearance in the longest format.

