Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG Match updates, preview, streaming info

- October 07, 2023 08:36WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN vs AFG LIVE?
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 07, 2023 08:35Preview
Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kickstart their campaigns away from the urban cauldrons, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, overlooked by the picturesque Dhauladhar range, where the bowlers can accurately be described to be running in from the Himalayas.
Afghanistan’s composition remains spin-centric, but it is its top-order batting that is encouraging.
However, the middle order remains more inclined towards powerful finishes than rebuilds. Even Rashid Khan is better suited for a lower-order biff, not a middle-overs spurt. Among the 15 players, there are only three left-handed batters, so leg spinners may enjoy taking on this line-up.READ MORE
