Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG Match updates, preview, streaming info

Preview

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kickstart their campaigns away from the urban cauldrons, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, overlooked by the picturesque Dhauladhar range, where the bowlers can accurately be described to be running in from the Himalayas.

Afghanistan’s composition remains spin-centric, but it is its top-order batting that is encouraging.

However, the middle order remains more inclined towards powerful finishes than rebuilds. Even Rashid Khan is better suited for a lower-order biff, not a middle-overs spurt. Among the 15 players, there are only three left-handed batters, so leg spinners may enjoy taking on this line-up.