Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG Match updates, preview, streaming info

BAN vs AFG: Follow for all live updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan happening at Dharamshala.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 08:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh's cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during a practice session at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association ground in Dharamsala on October 6, 2023, ahead of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Bangladesh's cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during a practice session at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association ground in Dharamsala on October 6, 2023, ahead of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR
Bangladesh's cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during a practice session at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association ground in Dharamsala on October 6, 2023, ahead of the 2023 ICC men's cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- | Photo Credit: ARUN SANKAR

BAN vs AFG: Follow for all live updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan happening at Dharamshala.

  • October 07, 2023 08:36
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BAN vs AFG LIVE?

    The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 07, 2023 08:35
    Preview

    Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kickstart their campaigns away from the urban cauldrons, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, overlooked by the picturesque Dhauladhar range, where the bowlers can accurately be described to be running in from the Himalayas.

    Afghanistan’s composition remains spin-centric, but it is its top-order batting that is encouraging.

    However, the middle order remains more inclined towards powerful finishes than rebuilds. Even Rashid Khan is better suited for a lower-order biff, not a middle-overs spurt. Among the 15 players, there are only three left-handed batters, so leg spinners may enjoy taking on this line-up.

    READ MORE

