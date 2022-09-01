Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by two wickets, qualifies for Super 4

Sri Lanka sneaked past Bangladesh by two wickets to seal a Super 4 spot in the Asia Cup here. The loss sent Bangladesh out of the tournament.

Chasing 184, Sri Lanka required 34 runs off the last three overs. Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain, making his T20I debut, conceded 17 runs in the 19th over to let the advantage slip.

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh rode on handy knocks from Mehidy Hasan (38, 26b, 2x4, 2x6), Afif Hossain (39, 22b, 4x4, 2x6) and Mosaddek Hossain (24 n.o., 9b, 4x4) to post 183 for seven against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Group B clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Hossain came alive in the final over, bowled by Asitha Fernando, hitting the pacer for a six and two fours. The Bangladesh batters used any pace on offer to play the paddle scoop. The Sri Lankans erred by keeping fine-leg inside the circle and spraying it down the leg.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana, brought into the attack in the second over, was the pick of the bowlers. Theekshana’s spin and pace variations presented a puzzle, one which the Bangladesh batters struggled to solve. He cleaned up captain Shakib Al Hasan, who made room for an inside-out hit but missed the ball completely.

Fellow spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets, but proved to be expensive. Fast bowler Fernando, making his T20I debut, went for 51 runs in his four overs.

Bangladesh was boosted by the presence of a sizeable contingent of its fans in the stadium.