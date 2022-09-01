Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

⦿ Sri Lanka pulls off the highest T20I chase in UAE and the second-highest in its history.

SL 184/8 (19.2) beats BAN 183/7 (20) by two wickets

⦿ 19.3 - 3nb - Two runs and a no-ball finishes the game. Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 2 wickets.

19.3 - ⦿ 19.2 - FOUR! Asitha slog sweeps down to deep mid-wicket!

19.2 - ⦿ 19.1 - 1lb for Theekshana against Mahedi

SL 176/8 in 19 overs - needs 8 from 6 balls

Karunaratne slaps the first ball through cover and scampers for two runs. A late second run though and he puts in a full-length dive as the bails are flicked. There is a review for the TV umpire. He survives. Slower ball from Ebadot and Karunaratne squeezes another tight double. Length from Ebadot and Karunaratne swivels across and pulls the ball over backward square for FOUR and it’s a NO BALL! Karunaratne hits it straight down the ground and the long-off fielder grabs the ball on the run and nearly touches the fence. Another 2 runs for Karunaratne. Ebadot rushes one to the body and Karunaratne manages a single off a leg bye. Slower-ball and Theekshana lobs the ball to cover. Shakib takes the ball, waits and smashes the stumps at the striker’s end. Chamika Karunaratne is OUT! Asitha Fernando is the new man. A wide delivery from Ebadot. Length ball and Asitha smashes the ball over cover for FOUR!

Chamika Karunaratne run out (Shakib Al Hasan) 16 (10b 1x4)

SL 159/7 in 18 overs - needs 25 from 12 balls

4 runs from the first three balls off Mahedi. Length ball and Shanka powers it through cover for FOUR! Mahedi to Shanaka, OUT! Full delivery and there to be hit but Shanaka slots it straight to the long-on fielder. Is that the game right there for the Lankans?

Dasun Shanaka c Mosaddek Hossain b Mahedi Hasan 45 (33b 3x4 2x6)

Tamim, Mustafizur and Taskin have bowled out. BAN might also be behind the over-rate and could lose a fielder to the circle.

SL 150/6 in 17 overs - needs 34 from 18 balls

Off-cutter from Mustafizur with the third-man up and Shanaka slashes hard to get the ball past the keeper for FOUR with a thick edge. Nine runs more from the overas Sri Lanka reaches 150.

SL 141/5 in 16 overs - 43 needed from 24 balls

Taskin to Hasaranga, OUT! Hasaranga makes room and carves the ball straight to the deep point fielder. Chamika Karunaratne is the new man in. Taskin hits the blockhole with some precision. Crucial dots these and SL will be wary that a wicket could well end their hopes.

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c Mahedi Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 2 (3b)

SL 137/5 in 15 overs

Mustafizur to Mendis, OUT! What a catch from Taskin to break Sri Lanka’s heart . Mendis ramps the off-cutter but visibly does not get the distance. Taskin runs in swiftly to take another fine catch. Hasaranga is in at 7. Shanaka gets a single and Hasaranga finds another one. Fizz with the slower off-cutter and Shanaka slices it past backward point for FOUR.

Kusal Mendis c Taskin Ahmed b Mustafizur Rahman 60 (37b 4x4 3x6)

Mustafizur Rahman is back

SL 128/4 in 14 overs

Kusal advances for a slog but Mehedi plants the ball across the turf from around the wicket and induces a miscue that narrowly beats the cover fielder. Mendis gets another single. In the slot and Mendia thumps it down the ground for SIX! 50-run partnership for Mendis and Shanaka in 34 balls.

Mehedi Hasan into the attack

SL 117/4 in 13 overs

Ebadot goes full and Shanaka unleashes a cracking whip over deep mid-wicket for SIX! Short ball and Shanaka wallops it over mid-wicket for SIX! Massive over for Sri Lanka in the context of the chase and Mendis brings up his FIFTY. He has had his share of luck while his partners floundered. Can he make it big with the chances he has got tonight? 22 runs from the over.

SL 95/4 in 12 overs

Shanaka and Mendis work to keep the chase busy. Seven runs come off Shakib’s over as the chase gets stiffer for the Lankans

SL 88/4 in 11 overs

Mendis begins with a boundary over the bowler’s head. RUN OUT OPPORTUNITY, MISSED! And Kusal Mendis is really cashing in on his nine lives this evening! Shanaka nudges a short delivery midwicket and there was no run there. Lucky lucky Mendis. Taskin hits Shanaka on the helmet and the back padding is off. Concussion protocols begin and Shanaka seems good to continue. Eight runs conceded in this over.

SL 80/4 in 10 overs

Shakib returns and bowls a stingy over, giving just 3 runs. Time for drinks

SL 77/4 in 9 overs

Taskin starts off a little shakily with Mendis cutting him to backward point for FOUR. Mendis seems to be riding a lucky wave in this chase and Taskin is fine with attacking Rajapaksa instead. He draws out the lefthander with a short delivery and Rajapaksa lofts it straight to the fine third man fielder. OUT

Bhanuka Rajapaksa c sub (Mohammad Naim) b Taskin Ahmed 2 (4b)

SL 71/3 in 8 overs

Ebadot pumps one short and Gunathilaka swivels and sends it down leg for FOUR. Ebadot to Gunathilaka, OUT! A sensational catch from Taskin at deep fine leg. Ebadot rushes Gunathilaka with a quick bouncer and he top-edges it to the deep and Sri Lanka loses another one.

Danushka Gunathilaka c Taskin Ahmed b Ebadot Hossain 11 (6b 2x4)

SL 62/2 in 7 overs

Mahedi drops short first ball and Mendis pulls it across for FOUR through square. A single to follow. Short again and Gunathilaka drives through point for FOUR more. He gets a single. Mahedi to Mendis, OUT! A faint under-edge as Mendis attempts to slog sweep and Mushfiqur grabs it. Misery for Sri Lanka. Oh wait, scratch that! It is a NO BALL! Mahedi has overstepped!

Mahedi Hasan into the attack

SL 48/2 in 6 overs

Ebadot to Nissanka, OUT! A tame dismissal for Nissanka as he slaps at a rising delivery over his shoulders. An easy catch for the mid-wicket fielder and Bangladesh disturbs SL’s near perfect PowerPlay. Charith Asalanka in at 3. Ebadot to Asalanka, OUT! A mindless charge to a shorter delivery and he mistimes it straight to the mid-off fielder. Has the implosion begun? Shoddy batting there from Asalanka as the chase gets just that more difficult for the Lankans.

Pathum Nissanka c Mustafizur Rahman b Ebadot Hossain 20 (19b 2x4 1x6); Charith Asalanka c Mahmudullah b Ebadot Hossain 1 (3b)

Ebadot Hossain into the attack

SL 44/0 in 5 overs

Shakib feeds length and Kusal Mendis dismisses it over mid-wicket for SIX! Similar lengths and this time Mendis smashes it straight over long-on for another SIX. Another loosener from Shakib and Mendis sweeps it with a top-edge over short fine leg for FOUR.

SL 26/0 in 4 overs

Mustafizur angles the ball onto the pads and Nissanka clears his front leg and smokes it over long-on for SIX. A couple of singles to follow. Mustifzur errs in his length once again as he rolls up a shorter delivery to the shoulder. Nissanka swivels across and parries it over short fine leg for FOUR.

Mustafizur comes back from the opposite end

SL 13/0 in 3 overs

Shakib tightens the grip over the SL openers. Mendis and Nissanka continue to tread on singles.

Shakib Al Hasan into the attack

SL 9/0 in 2 overs

Taskin Ahmed hits the deck hard and Mendis struggles to tackle the bounce. Taskin strays to the pads and Mendis flicks it nonchalantly over fine leg for FOUR. Edged and Mushfiqur drops a catch after a couple of juggles. Would have been a blinder had he pulled it off and Kusal Mendis gets a lifeline.

Taskin Ahmed is up from the opposite end.

SL 2/0 in 1 over

Mustafizur Rahman attacks the stumps first-up and the batters are pinned to the crease. Good start for Bangladesh, just the two coming off it.

Back for the chase. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis open the chase. Mustafizur Rahman is up with the new ball.

Sri Lanka needs 184 runs to win and qualify for the Super 4. Dasun Shanaka will not be happy with his bowlers giving away the innings in the death overs. Bangladesh records its highest T20I total in the UAE.

BAN 183/7 in 20 overs

Asitha hits the slot and Taskin Ahmed whacks it over long-off for SIX! Slower-ball on length and Mosaddek finds the cover fielder. Wait, uh oh. A sheepish misfield off the odd fields runs straight through the fielder for FOUR. Cross-seam delivery on the full and Mosaddek smokes it down the ground for FOUR.

BAN 166/7 in 19 overs

Karunaratne to Theekshana, OUT! A brilliant slower ball on length beats the batter and hits plumb on the front pad. No doubts whatsoever for the umpire and Bangladesh loses a review. Seven runs from the over.

Mahedi Hasan lbw b Karunaratne 1 (2b)

BAN 159/6 in 18 overs

Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, OUT! A genuine leg-break this time and Mahmudullah attempts to slog-sweep against the turn and finds the deep mid-wicket fielder. Mosaddek Hossain is in at 7. He thumps the ball down the ground first ball for FOUR. Hasaranga feeds a loosener and Mossadek’s reverse-sweep finds the fence for FOUR.

Mahmudullah c Karunaratne b de Silva 27 (22b 1x4 1x6)

BAN 147/5 in 17 overs

Madhushanka strays towards the pads and Afif scoops the ball over another FOUR. Length ball and Afif slaps it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. A blistering knock comes to an end and Bangladesh might just be short of 10-20 runs with that dismissal.

Afif Hossain c de Silva b Madushanka 39 (22b 4x4 2x6)

BAN 138/4 in 16 overs

Asitha sends in the short ball but Afif pounces on it with a powerful for SIX, beating the square leg fielder by a whisker. Asitha overpitches and Afif scoops the ball over short-fine leg for FOUR.

BAN 123/4 in 15 overs

Mahmudullah steps out for a slog but Hasaranga keeps him stranded to the crease with a yorker. Length once again and Mahmudullah slog-sweeps the ball for FOUR. Hasaranga tails one in quickly and Mahmudullah steps back to punch it over extra cover for another FOUR.

BAN 109/4 in 14 overs

Karunaratne mixes up his speeds and lengths. Afif and Mahmudullah trudge with singles. Just the six runs from the over.

BAN 103/4 in 13 overs

Hasaranga wafts the ball in and Afif crunches it down the ground for FOUR. Length on offer and Afif unleashes the slog sweep for a massive SIX!

BAN 91/4 in 12 overs

Madhushanka sends one into the blockhole and Afif just gets some wood on the ball and seemingly sends it straight to the backward point fielder. The umpires review for a possible catch and tv umpire adjuges it not out. Seems like there is some contact with the ground after all. Excellent over from Madhushanka, just the three from it.

BAN 88/4 in 11 overs

Theekshana to Shakib, OUT! Cleans up the Bangladesh skipper! Shakib moves back to create room as Theekshan sends in a superb off-break to smash the stumps. Bangladesh falls into a spot of bother as Mahmudullah walks in.

Shakib Al Hasan b Theekshana 24 (22b 3x4)

BAN 85/3 in 10 overs

Karunaratne pumps one to the ribs and Shakib swivels across to scoop it past short-fine leg for FOUR. Slower ball from Karunaratne and Shakib unleashes another scoop for FOUR. A single to follow. Similar line onto the body and Afif gets some bat on it as it races to the boundary down leg for another FOUR!

BAN 70/3 in 9 overs

Theekshana darts one in with a slingy arm and Shakib carves out an inside-out shot over cover for FOUR. Shakib goes for a slog sweep and miscues it. The ball lands a few yards short of the long-on fielder.

BAN 63/3 in 8 overs

Karunaratne keeps it tight on the stumps. Shakib and Rahim nudge about for a couple of singles. Karunaratne to Rahim, OUT! A cracking delivery to snap Mushfiqur. Karunaratne gets the ball to spring up quickly from the deck and it cramps up Mushfiqur who is caught in the crease. The ball clips the outside-edge and goes straight into the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Mushfiqur Rahim c †Mendis b Karunaratne 4 (5b)

Karunaratne replaces Madhushanka

BAN 59/2 in 7 overs

Shakib gets a single first-up. Hasaranga sends in a googly and it clips Mehidy’s pad while sliding in quickly. The bowler is excited but the umpire not quite so. Sri Lanka reviews. The impact is outside off and SL loses it. Hasaranga to Mehidy, OUT! He cleans up the stumps two balls later as Mehidy attempts a wild slog by taking his front-foot out of the line.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz b de Silva 38 (26b 2x4 2x6)

Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack

BAN 55/1 in 6 overs

Madhushanka returns. Another short ball from the length and Mehidy muscles it over cover for FOUR. Madhushanka corrects his line with a finer attack on the stumps. Eight runs off the final over of the PowerPlay.

BAN 47/1 in 5 overs

Asitha seams one off the track and Mehidy does his best to keep his bat away from its line. Short bowl and Mehidy moves across and paddles the ball over the keeper for SIX. Mehidy on the charge! Asitha feeds one into the length and Mehidy swats it down the ground for FOUR. Asitha wavers on length and strays to the pads. The ball clips Mehidy’s pad and races away for another FOUR.

BAN 29/1 in 4 overs

Theekshana wafts the ball into the slot and Mehidy charges down to smack the ball for SIX over the sightscreen. Theekshana comes around the wicket to Shakib and slides one in sharply. Shakib checks the ball out to cover.

BAN 19/1 in 3 overs

Mehidy charges down the track without direction and manages to lob the ball over cover for two runs. Short ball and Mehidy pulls the ball over mid-wicket for a single. Asitha to Sabbir, OUT! Edged and gone, first wicket goes to the debutant. Asitha’s short-ball barrage pays off as Sabbir mistimes another and lifts it straight to the keeper. Shakib is in at 3. A rash heave across the line from the skipper as Asitha shapes the ball away from him to beat the blade.

Sabbir Rahman c †Mendis b Fernando 5 (6b 1x4)

Asitha Fernando replaces Dilshan Madushanka

BAN 14/0 in 2 overs

Maheesh Theekshana is up from the opposite end. Theekshana slides in a quicker ball that cuts in sharply. Mehidy manages to bring his bat down to keep the ball from rattling the stumps. Theekshana darts in another one and beats the outside-edge. He squares up Mehidy with another one that moves slower through the air. Mehidy attempts to work it across the line and nearly chips it back to the bowler.

BAN 11/0 in 1 over

Madhushanka starts with a poor ball down leg that clips the Mehidy’s pads and trickles away for FOUR. The left-armer finds some early swing against the right-hander. A couple of singles to follow. Short ball first-up and Sabbir hooks it away for FOUR.

Game on. Bangladesh are here with a surprise as Mehidy Hasan Miraz is opening with Sabbir Rahman. Left-armer Dilshan Madushanka takes the new ball.

The players and officials walk out for the national anthems.

Playing XI

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh XI: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl

Shakib Al Hasan: We wanted to field first, but that’s not in our control. We didn’t bat well against Afghanistan. We have three changes in our team, we have made a few changes. Hopefully that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media.

Dasun Shanaka: We are going to bowl first. It’s a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrate on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance wins.

Playing XI updates coming up shortly.

6:17PM IST

A lot has been spoken ahead of this virtual knockout clash by both sides. Here’s how the points table stands as a Super Four spot stands up for grabs.

GROUP B

TEAMS MATCHES WON LOST POINTS NRR AFGHANISTAN (Q) 2 2 0 4 2.467 BANGLADESH 1 0 1 0 -0.731 SRI LANKA 1 0 1 0 -5.176

Stay tuned as we get you all the Latest Updates.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live streaming info, Asia Cup 2022: When and where to watch

Sri Lanka and second placed Banglaldesh, both coming from a loss against group topper Afghanistan, will fight for a place in the super 4 in their Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Dubai international stadium.

The Lankans, in their tournament opener, suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat in the hands of Afghanistan while Bangladesh also lost to the Afghans by seven wickets in their first game.

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match online?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app.

SQUADS

SRI LANKA: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhanushaka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Banuka Rajapaksha, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffery Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanindu Fernando, Kasun Rajitha.

BANGLADESH: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim