Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in a virtual knockout Group B clash in the Asia Cup on Thursday in Dubai.

SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is

Overall in T20Is Matches played: 12 Sri Lanka won: 8 Bangladesh won: 4 Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by five wickets (Sharjah; October 2021)

Sri Lanka has dominated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup since 1984.

SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD Matches played: 14 Sri Lanka won: 11 Bangladesh won: 3 Last meeting: Bangladesh won by 137 runs (Dubai; September 2018)

Most runs in Sri Lanka - Bangladesh T20I matches

Kusal Perera (SL) - 366 runs in eight matches (AVE: 45.75, HS: 77, SR: 145.23, 50s - 5) ⦿ Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 296 runs in 10 matches (AVE: 42.28, HS: 72*, SR: 149.49, 50s - 3)

Most wickets in Sri Lanka - Bangladesh T20I matches

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 12 wickets in eight matches (AVE: 13.08, BBI: 3/24, ECO: 6.28) ⦿ Lasith Malinga (SL) - 11 wickets in six matches (AVE: 14.63, BBI: 3/20, ECO: 7.37)

Lasith Malinga (SL) - 11 wickets in six matches (AVE: 14.63, BBI: 3/20, ECO: 7.37) ⦿ Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 11 wickets in eight matches (AVE: 22.18, BBI: 4/21, ECO: 8.71)

When and where can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website and telecast on the Star Sports network from 7:30PM IST.