Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

Bangladesh will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

Bangladesh will take on India on October 19 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule