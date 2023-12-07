Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Score updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Latest scorecard, match streaming info

Follow the scorecard updates of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand through the scoreboard link below.
BAN vs NZ 2nd Test match info
Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel
The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 09:00 AM IST on Wednesday, December 6.
