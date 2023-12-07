MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Score updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Latest scorecard, match streaming info

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE Score, Day 2: Follow score updates from the second Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, being played at Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka,

Updated : Dec 07, 2023 08:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh reduced New Zealand to 55 for five on Day 1 of the second Test.
Bangladesh reduced New Zealand to 55 for five on Day 1 of the second Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh reduced New Zealand to 55 for five on Day 1 of the second Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Follow the scorecard updates of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand through the scoreboard link below.

FOLLOW SCORECARD HERE

BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Bangladesh in charge despite bizarre Mushfiqur dismissal on Day 1
BAN vs NZ 2nd Test match info
Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel
WATCH: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim out obstructing the field in second Test against New Zealand

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE STREAMING INFO

The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 09:00 AM IST on Wednesday, December 6.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

