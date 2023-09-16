MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh recalls Mahmudullah and Tamim for New Zealand ODI series

Opening batter Tamim, who stepped down as ODI captain last month, missed this month’s Asia Cup due to a recurring back injury.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 21:34 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Tamim Iqbal is back in Bangladesh’s ODI squad. (FILE PHOTO)
Tamim Iqbal is back in Bangladesh’s ODI squad. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Tamim Iqbal is back in Bangladesh’s ODI squad. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: AFP

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were recalled on Saturday as Bangladesh announced a 15-man squad for the first two games in this month’s three-match series of One-Day Internationals against New Zealand.

All-rounder Mahmudullah was dropped after the England series in March following a poor run of form.

Opening batter Tamim, who stepped down as ODI captain last month, missed this month’s Asia Cup due to a recurring back injury.

All-rounder Soumya Sarkar and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan also returned to the squad but captain Shakib Al Hasan was rested along with Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan and the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

ALSO READ
Medical panel will decide on Naseem Shah’s return to cricket: Pakistan Board

Liton Das will lead the side in the absence of Shakib.

Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain and Shamim Hossain, who were all part of the Asia Cup squad, were also omitted.

The uncapped players named are left-hand batter Zakir Hasan, paceman Syed Khaled Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

ALSO READ
India is trying to improve on chasing on slow turners, says Shubman Gill

“The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the (October) World Cup in India, which will be a long tournament where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

“The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players ahead of this major event.” The three ODIs against New Zealand will be in Mirpur on September 21, 23 and 26.

Squad (for 1st and 2nd ODIs): Liton Das (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Tamim Iqbal /

Mahmudullah /

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh recalls Mahmudullah and Tamim for New Zealand ODI series
    PTI
  2. Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ALR 0-1 NAS, goal for Mane, Ronaldo almost scores from free-kick, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vlahovic strikes twice as Juventus humbles Lazio 3-1
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games Athletes’ Committee poll: Saina set to win uncontested
    PTI
  5. World Wrestling Championships: India’s Abhimanyu remains in medal race despite quarterfinal defeat
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh recalls Mahmudullah and Tamim for New Zealand ODI series
    PTI
  2. Medical panel will decide on Naseem Shah’s return to cricket: Pakistan Board
    PTI
  3. India is trying to improve on chasing on slow turners, says Shubman Gill
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Asia Cup final: India eyes first title in five years as Sri Lanka firms up challenge
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ICC should protect cricket: Former SL captain Arjuna Ranatunga
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh recalls Mahmudullah and Tamim for New Zealand ODI series
    PTI
  2. Al Raed vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ALR 0-1 NAS, goal for Mane, Ronaldo almost scores from free-kick, Saudi Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vlahovic strikes twice as Juventus humbles Lazio 3-1
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games Athletes’ Committee poll: Saina set to win uncontested
    PTI
  5. World Wrestling Championships: India’s Abhimanyu remains in medal race despite quarterfinal defeat
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment