Medical panel will decide on Naseem Shah’s return to cricket: Pakistan Board

The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan’s Super 4 clash against arch-rival India in the Asia Cup.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 19:51 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Naseem Shah’s participation in three tests against Australia in December also appears dicey as of now.
FILE PHOTO: Naseem Shah’s participation in three tests against Australia in December also appears dicey as of now. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Naseem Shah’s participation in three tests against Australia in December also appears dicey as of now. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s recent shoulder injury has cast doubts over his participation in the forthcoming World Cup, set to be held in India next month.

The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan’s Super 4 clash against arch-rival India in the Asia Cup.

Shah walked off during the 46th over of Indian innings after injuring the right shoulder muscle.

While a major cricket website reported that Shah is likely to miss the World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn’t give much information on his status in its media release.

Asia Cup final: India eyes first title in five years as Sri Lanka firms up challenge

“The Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem,” the release said.

“The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler’s return to cricket based on further assessments.” However, according to ESPNCricinfo, the PCB has analysed the scans he underwent in Dubai, which indicates that he could be ruled out for a prolonged period.

Also, with Pakistan set to play three Tests in Australia in December, Shah’s participation in the same appears dicey for now.

The PCB is still awaiting the results of a secondary scan, which is due to arrive in the coming days.

Although Shah was replaced by Zaman Khan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan failed to make it to the final.

