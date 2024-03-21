MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh has ‘high expectations’ for Test series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will be without veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who was ruled out of the Test series with a thumb injury.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 18:29 IST , Sylhet - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto holds the ODI series trophy after its victory during the third and last one-day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto holds the ODI series trophy after its victory during the third and last one-day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto holds the ODI series trophy after its victory during the third and last one-day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh host a “formidable” Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series starting on Friday and ambition is growing after years of struggle.

Bangladesh finished last in the 2021-2023 World Test Championship, winning just one of its 12 matches.

But in its previous Test series, against New Zealand in November-December, Bangladesh won the first match in Sylhet before losing the second in Dhaka after a close fight.

“We have high expectations,” Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told reporters in Sylhet ahead of the first Test, part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

“If we can win most matches at home, then we give ourselves a good chance to be in contention in the World Test Championship. This Test series gives us a good challenge, but we are up for it,” he added.

Hathurusingha warned however that he was expecting a tough challenge from his home nation Sri Lanka, calling it a “formidable, very experienced side”.

Bangladesh has won one of its 24 Tests against Sri Lanka, with its only victory coming seven years ago in Colombo.

Bangladesh will also be without veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who was ruled out of the series with a thumb injury.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh calls up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh’s highest scorer in Tests with 5,676 runs in 88 matches was injured during Monday’s four-wicket win, when he helped the hosts to a 2-1 victory in the ODI series.

Sri Lanka won the Twenty20 series 2-1.

Bangladesh look set to rest pace bowler Shoriful Islam, one of the few all-format cricketers in the side.

“Shoriful played a lot of white-ball cricket so we are giving him time off,” said Hathurusingha.

With Taskin Ahmed also unavailable for the series, the hosts might hand debuts to uncapped fast bowlers Mushfik Hasan and Nahid Rana.

The second Test begins in Chittagong on March 30.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka /

Mushfiqur Rahim /

Shoriful Islam /

Taskin Ahmed

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh has ‘high expectations’ for Test series against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  2. Rajasthan Royals and Australia spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL 2024: Reports
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh has ‘high expectations’ for Test series against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  2. Mithun Manhas, Nikhil Chopra, and Krishan Mohan in race to become BCCI selector
    PTI
  3. Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Pakistan captain Saeed Ahmed passes away
    PTI
  5. PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh has ‘high expectations’ for Test series against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  2. Rajasthan Royals and Australia spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from IPL 2024: Reports
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment