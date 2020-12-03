BCCI to hold AGM on December 24, 23 points on agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 24, the venue for which will be decided in 'due course'. The AGM will elect the vice-president, a position that's been lying vacant since Mahim Verma quit to join the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.

As per the 23-point agenda - which Sportstar has seen - the meeting will deliberate on the approval of two new teams in the Indian Premier League. The terms of the IPL governing council members are getting over, and there would be election for those positions as well. Brijesh Patel and Mamon Majumdar constituted the Governing Council, while the other member was Surinder Khanna - a representative of the Indian Cricketers Association.

The finances and the accounts will also be passed at the meeting, while the AGM will discuss BCCI's stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. A board representative for ICC meetings will also be appointed.

The matters related to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in 2021, will also be discussed.

The 23 points on the agenda

A. Confirmation of the minutes of the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on December 1, 2019 at BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

B. Election of the Vice-President.

C. Election of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

D. Induction/appointment of the following members of the Governing Council:

(a) 2 (two) representatives of the General Body; and

(b) 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer's Association;

E. Adoption of the report of the secretary for the year 2019-20 under review.

F. Adoption of the treasurer's report and the audited accounts for the year FY 2018-19.

G. Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year FY 2020-21.

H. Appointment of the Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and fix their remuneration.

I. Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

J. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

K. Appointment of the Umpires Committee as mentioned in Rule 27.

L. Consideration of:

(a) the Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council;

(b) the Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to propose policy directions to the Governing Council;

(c) the Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein;

M. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary, 21 (twenty-one) days before the meeting.

N. To appoint the BCCI's Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or any similar organization.

O. Approval on inclusion of 2 (two) new team to the Indian Premier League.

P. Discussion of BCCI's stand on inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Q. To update on ICC matters.

R. To update on National Cricket Academy matters.

S. To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India.

T. To update on India's Future Tour Programs.

U. Ratification of rules framed by the Apex Council, in terms of Rule 15 of BCCI's Rules and Regulations.

V. Consideration of any business, which the President may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

W. Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be permitted by the Chairperson.