BCCI’s Annual General Meeting to take place on September 25

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) 92nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on September 25 at a five-star hotel in Goa.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah circulated a notice regarding the meeting and its 18-point agenda among the various State associations.

Besides the routine business, it will be interesting to see if the AGM appoints the women’s team’s support staff and revises compensation for the men’s and women’s senior and junior national selection committee members.